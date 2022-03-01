Watch now: Illinois State's Antonio Reeves named to all-MVC second team

NORMAL — Illinois State junior guard Antonio Reeves was named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference second team Tuesday by the league office.

The 6-foot-6 Reeves leads the league in scoring with a 20.2 average heading into the MVC Tournament. ISU (12-19) and Reeves face Indiana State (11-19) at 6 p.m. Thursday in a play-in game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The first team consisted of Missouri State's Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim, Northern Iowa's AJ Green, Lucas Williamson of Loyola, and Bradley's Terry Roberts.

Joining Reeves on the second team were UNI's Noah Carter, Drake's Tucker DeVries and Garrett Sturtz, and Marcus Domask of Southern Illinois.

Green was named as the Larry Bird Trophy winner as the MVC's most valuable player. Other award winners were Roberts (Newcomer of Year), DeVries (Freshman of Year), Williamson (Defensive Player of Year) and UNI's Bowen Born (Sixth Man of Year).

Voting was done by league coaches, sports information directors and media.

Reeves is shooting 46.9% from the field, 39.6% on 3-pointers and 80.8% at the line. He scored a career-high 34 points against Valparaiso on Feb. 9 and has 17 games of 20-plus points this season.

The Chicago Simeon High School graduate became the eighth Redbird player to score more than 600 points in a season. He is tied for No. 33 on the all-time school scoring list with 1,160 points.

Reeves could become the first ISU player to average more than 20 points per game since the 2000-01 season when Tarise Bryson scored 22.8.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.