Watch now: Illinois State's Antonio Reeves enters NCAA transfer portal

NORMAL — Illinois State's Antonio Reeves put his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Reeves, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, became the first Redbird player in 21 years to average 20-plus points per game this season. Reeves finished with a 20.1 average, which ranks 19th in the country, and is expected to draw strong interest from Power-5 conference teams, although he could return to ISU and play for new head coach Ryan Pedon if he wants.

The Chicago Simeon High School graduate scored in double figures in 31 of 33 games this season, including a career-high 34 points against Valparaiso. Reeves shot 46.9% from the field, including 39% on 3-point attempts, and made 81.8% at the line. He ranks No. 28 on ISU's all-time scoring list with 1,193 points.

Reeves was named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference second team. He also was named captain of the MVC Most Improved Team after averaging almost eight points more per game this season.

After his sophomore season, Reeves put his name into the NBA Draft before deciding to withdraw and come back to ISU.

Another ISU player, 6-9 sophomore forward Alston Andrews, also went into the transfer portal last week. Andrews has played sparingly the last two seasons.

