Watch now: Illinois State's Antonio Reeves could be poised for huge season after 34-point outburst

NORMAL — Antonio Reeves usually wears a poker face on the basketball court. He hasn't shown much emotion in his first two seasons as an Illinois State basketball player.

That could be changing.

When Reeves sank a long 3-pointer midway through the second half of Thursday night's exhibition game against Division II Davenport (Mich.), he was smiling and laughing going to the other end of the court.

"I had a lot of fun out there. It was the first game of the season and my teammates were excited for me, and I was excited for myself," said the usually stoic Reeves. "We did what we had to do out there."

Armed with a new hairdo and confidence from a summer competing against the pros while contemplating his NBA Draft prospects, Reeves showed he could be poised for a huge season. The 6-foot-6 junior guard exploded for 34 points and scored from everywhere in leading the ISU to an 85-59 rout at Redbird Arena.

Reeves hit 10 of 18 shots, including 6 of 10 outside the arc. He made floaters and mid-range jumpers, too, while also sinking all eight free throw attempts in the Redbirds' only exhibition before Tuesday's 7 p.m. home opener against North Carolina-Wilmington.

"Just taking one step at a time," said Reeves. "I worked hard this summer and gave it everything I've got. I was in Miami for a couple months. I learned out there how to be a player, a pro player."

About the only thing Reeves didn't do was start. ISU head coach Dan Muller said that was because of "some very minor program standards" that were addressed. That also kept sophomore guard Howard Fleming Jr. in street clothes.

While Reeves and senior guard Josiah Strong, who scored 14 points thanks to going 4-of-8 on 3-pointers, didn't show any nerves some of their teammates, especially the newcomers, did.

Kendall Lewis didn't have his jersey on when the game was supposed to start, and it was delayed until he found it. The junior forward recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.

Point guard Mark Freeman contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists, but didn't play with the pace Muller wanted until the second half. Senior forward Sy Chatman, who played five games last season before opting out, had seven points and six rebounds, but missed a couple layups.

The other newcomers, center Ryan Schmitt and forward Liam McChesney, were jittery throughout. Schmitt didn't score and grabbed four rebounds, while McChesney was 1 of 6 from the field for two points, although he had six rebounds.

"Ryan and Liam were so nervous they couldn't run and jump. They're so much better than they showed tonight," said Muller. "I thought Mark had some nerves and was playing a little slow in the first half. Mark is as quick and fast as anyone I've coached, and you can kind of see that."

Reeves, who checked in with 15:59 left in the first half, scored 12 points as the Redbirds took a 36-28 lead at the intermission. He sank four 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes of the second half as the Redbirds expanded the margin to 63-46.

"We want him to have freedom to take over and be aggressive. He can really pass too," said Muller. "Tonight you got to see some of his improvement. He got in a little heat (hot shooting) in the second half, and I loved the mix of driving and shooting. He's becoming very difficult to guard because he's getting to the foul line."

Freeman wasn't happy with his four turnovers and knows there is plenty of room for improvement.

"Coming in our first game we're still gelling and getting to know each other," he said. "It was a good first game getting our feet wet and getting ready for the rest of the season."

Strong was happy to see the improvement the Redbirds made from their closed scrimmage at UIC on Saturday. ISU didn't practice Sunday or Tuesday, but Muller thought watching the film of the scrimmage Monday was enlightening.

"I would say there was a lot of growth from everybody, especially from an energy standpoint," said Strong. "We came out with a focus and emphasis on having more energy and letting our defense get us going. Instead of just coming up and getting going on the offensive end, we wanted to emphasize getting going on the defensive end."

ISU held Davenport to 39.3% field goal shooting and grabbed a 48-42 rebounding edge.

"I wasn't real happy with our rebounding, and our physicality around the rim is concerning. We've got to pay more attention to that," said Muller. "We have a chance to be really good defensively. Right now we're just solid, but we have a ways to go."

