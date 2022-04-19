Watch now: Illinois State women's golf team captures MVC title, grabs NCAA tourney berth

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A double-digit lead was slipping away, but Illinois State's women's golf team held on to win its first Missouri Valley Conference Championship title since 2013.
Led by MVC Player of the Year Ali Schrock, the Redbirds' 911 total was a stroke better than Missouri State during Tuesday's final round at Greenbriar Hills Country Club to send ISU to the NCAA tournament.
Schrock took second with a final-round 77, finishing with a 226 total, a stroke behind medalist Kristen Giles of Drake.
ISU's Breanne Hall was named the MVC Coach of the Year. Schrock was joined on the all-conference squad by teammates Kehler Koss and Avalon Woodward.
Koss’ final-round 80 saw her finish with a 228, tied for fourth, while Emma Rouger placed in a tie for 10th place with a 231, including a final-round 80.
Woodward shot a team-low 73 on Tuesday that pushed her to a 12th-place finish at 232. Kira Wolf, who entered the second round as a substitute, shot a final-round 77 for the Redbirds.
Drake placed third (935), followed by Bradley (945), Evansville (949), Indiana State (950), Southern Illinois (950), Loyola (957), Northern Iowa (970), and Valparaiso (1005).
The NCAA selection show will be on April 27 as the Redbirds will find out where they will be placed in the NCAA Regional.
Illinois State's Avalon Woodward, right, discusses a shot with Redbird head coach Breanne Hall during Tuesday's final round of the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Golf Championship. The Redbirds won by a stroke to advance to the NCAA tournament.