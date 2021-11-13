Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball secures first win

MINNEAPOLIS — The Illinois State women's basketball team stormed out to a 10-point lead through one quarter and used hot shooting to defeat St. Thomas, 70-55, Saturday at Schoenecker Arena.

“This is a great feeling, and we just need to continue to work and get better," said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie after her team evened its record at 1-1. "I know this was a step in the right direction, and we’re on the way to where we want to be.”

The Redbirds led 16-6 after one quarter and 28-20 at halftime.

“I thought we came out with high energy and did a great job in the first quarter. We need to work on consistency. That’s a big word we’ve been talking about in our program as you can see we hit a lull in the second quarter," Gillespie said.

Maya Wong led the Redbirds with 14 points while hitting 6 of 8 shots from the floor. DeAnna Wilson scored 13 points (on 6 of 7 shooting) and handled a team-high six rebounds.

Mary Crompton was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and added 11 points and JuJu Redmond had 10.

ISU connected on 29 of 51 shots for 57 percent.

Jade Hill topped St. Thomas (0-2) with 12 points and Katie Burns had 11.

