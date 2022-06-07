Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball says farewell to Keller, hires Cole

NORMAL – Jessica Keller, an Illinois State women’s basketball assistant coach for all five years of head coach Kristen Gillespie’s tenure, has left the Redbirds for a similar job at Nebraska.

Gillespie has filled that vacancy with the hiring of former Abilene Christian assistant coach Drew Cole.

“Jess was the first person I hired. She has been such an integral part of rebuilding this program and getting it turned around,” Gillespie said Tuesday. “I always knew this day was going to come. It was an opportunity she couldn’t turn down. It make complete sense.”

Keller, who was promoted to associate head coach in 2020, has helped lead the Redbirds to four straight winning seasons, including a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship and an NCAA Tournament berth this past season.

Gillespie has hired a familiar face in Cole.

“We go way back. I have known Drew since my time at Benedictine,” said Gillespie. “Drew has been a young coach I’ve kept my eye on. He’s done a really good job of developing into a really good recruiter. He’s got a great mind for the game, and he’s an all-around outstanding human being. It was an easy hire.”

Cole was a student assistant at Aurora when he first became acquainted with Gillespie.

"Ever since I was a student assistant coaching against Coach Gillespie, I have wanted to be on her coaching staff,” Cole said. “Having the opportunity to do that at an amazing institution like Illinois State University is truly a dream come true. I'm so excited to talk to recruits and fans about this team, this staff, this program, and this institution. I can't wait to get going."

Cole spent four seasons at Abilene Christian.

“I am thrilled to welcome Drew to our Redbird family,” Gillespie said. “Drew will be a tremendous addition to our program.”

In his role with the Wildcats, Cole assisted with post player development and also was heavily involved with scouting and recruiting. Cole coordinated team travel facilities usage as well as being the academic liaison.

A 2020 WBCA 30 Under 30 honoree, Cole played a key role in helping the Wildcats win the school's first Southland Conference Tournament championship to earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to his time at Abilene Christian, Cole served as a graduate assistant with Austin Peay women’s basketball for the 2016-17 season before being promoted to the Director of Basketball Operations position for the 2017-18 season.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

