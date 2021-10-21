Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball ready to take next step

NORMAL — Coming off a “crazy COVID year,” Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie is grateful, even for a simple gathering of media in the Redbird Arena press room for Thursday.

Gillespie believes her team has come out on the other side of a series of pandemic-related shutdowns and a disjointed season a better and more cohesive group.

“There is a renewed sense of appreciation to be on the court and to condition or go to class,” she said. “I love the feel of this team. They don’t take anything for granted. What everyone went through kind of makes or breaks you, and it definitely made this team.”

The Redbirds finished 16-9 and 12-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season. A disappointing first-round loss in the MVC Tournament was offset by a berth in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

“We’ve got a lot to prove,” said senior JuJu Redmond, ISU’s returning first team all-MVC performer. “I feel like we came up short last season even though we made it to the WNIT.”

Gillespie believes her squad will be both more versatile and more potent offensively.

“We’ve been a gritty defensive team, and we still want that,” said the fifth-year coach. “But we are finally getting to the point we have scorers at every position. It’s exciting.”

The 5-foot-11 Redmond was the team’s top scorer last season at 13.9 per game and was second with 6.1 rebounds.

“JuJu has really improved,” Gillespie said. “She wants to play professionally, and she wants to help our team take the next step. Her work ethic has been unmatched.”

Junior guard Mary Crompton, the most prolific freshman-sophomore 3-point shooter in program history, is participating in practice on a limited basis as she completes her recovery from a left shin stress fracture.

“The past couple weeks I’ve been able to get back into basketball stuff,” said Crompton, who called being ready for the exhibition opener against Missouri-St. Louis on Nov. 3 at Redbird Arena “completely feasible.”

“We’ve been extremely cautious with Mary, probably overboard,” Gillespie said. “We’re strategic in how we integrate her back into team activities.”

DeAnna Wilson, a 6-2 junior, is poised for a breakout season, according to the ISU coach. Wilson struggled early last season but finished strong and led the team with a 6.3 rebounding average while contributing 9.2 points.

“I’m very comfortable,” said Wilson. “Last year I was still adjusting. It was a long year adjusting to what they were asking me to do and implement it into my game.”

Arkansas State transfer guard Jada Stinson figures to play a key role despite little practice time with her new teammates. Stinson played in the Olympics for Puerto Rico and then missed workouts with an ankle sprain.

“Jada brings such a level of leadership and credibility to our team,” Gillespie said. “It’s more shaking off rust. By the time the season starts, she’ll be fine.”

Maya Wong, a third-year sophomore from Normal Community High School, will have a “much larger role,” said the Redbird coach.

“Maya has been absolutely outstanding. There are days no question she is the best player on the court,” Gillespie said. “She will be our leading scorer some games and she can also facilitate.”

Wong will be part of a three-pronged point guard approach that also includes Stinson and freshman Kenzie Bowers. Wong also will play the two guard to better utilize her perimeter shooting ability.

“It’s really nice to have different people be able to bring the ball up the floor,” Wong said. “We’re going to be really good in transition. We have a lot of good offensive players.”

Gillespie also expects sophomore forward Kate Bullman to show considerable progress. The 6-2 Bullman will not be forced to play in the post because of the team’s added inside depth.

Bowers also has been impressive in the preseason.

“She’s going to challenge people for playing time right off the jump,” said Gillespie. “She is emerging as our best perimeter defender.”

