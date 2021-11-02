Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball opens with exhibition

NORMAL — The Illinois State women’s basketball team practiced early Monday morning.

That will have to do as far as on-court preparation for Wednesday’s 6 p.m. exhibition game against Division II Missouri-St. Louis at Redbird Arena.

“We’ll be ready, but ideally we wouldn’t take the day off before a game. But they are in the same boat,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “When we made the schedule last year we weren’t thinking it (Tuesday) is what it is.”

Division I teams in all sports have Tuesday off from practices and games in order to participate in civic engagement such as elections or community service. The Division I council approved the special day for the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 in 2020.

The Redbirds are coming off a 16-9 season and open their regular campaign Nov. 9 at Northern Illinois.

“It will be good to get those initial nerves out of our system,” Gillespie said. “It’s been awhile since we played in front of more than 25 people (due to pandemic restrictions).”

ISU will start Maya Wong and Mary Crompton at guard, JuJu Redmond and Kate Bullman at forward and DeAnna Wilson at center.

Crompton has recovered from a stress fracture in her shin that hampered her in the offseason.

“This will be a good challenge for us to see where we’re at to play against other people,” said Redmond, who led the Redbirds at 13.9 points per game last season. “We’re playing our best basketball when we get everyone touches. When we play inside-out, we’re really hard to guard.”

Transfer guard Jada Stinson will make her ISU debut. Stinson’s practice time with her new team has been limited. She played for Puerto Rico in the Summer Olympics and then missed three weeks with a sprained ankle.

“Jada is healthy. She’s still getting her lungs and her legs under her,” Gillespie said. “She’s coming along really well.”

Redmond believes Stinson will make a significant impact.

“Her energy, she never stops talking,” Redmond said. “She’s always communicating and it’s contagious. It challenges you to also bring that type of energy to the court.”

Gillespie is encouraged by the progress of junior forward Hannah Kelle from a foot injury that sidelined her for all of last season. Kelle will not play Wednesday.

“She keeps getting closer and closer,” said the ISU coach. “It’s been really slow and she’s had some setbacks. But she’s handled it amazing.”

Missouri-St. Louis was 12-8 last season and returns its top two scorers and rebounders. Alex LaPorta, a 6-foot graduate student, averaged 17.3 points and 8.2 rebounds. A 6-0 senior, Kiara Stewart chipped in 11.8 points and 9.1 rebounds.

Signing day approaches

Gillespie expects to sign at least two players to national letters of intent when the fall signing period opens Nov. 10.

Committed to ISU are Abbie Aalsma, a 5-9 guard from Waupun, Wis., and Taylor Veach, a 5-11 forward from DeWitt, Iowa.

“We are actively recruiting other players we could sign in that class,” said Gillespie.

