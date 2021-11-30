Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball looks to get back into win column

NORMAL – The Illinois State women’s basketball team’s 1-5 record bothers Coach Kristen Gillespie but it does not consume her.

“Am I disappointed? Yes, I’m a competitor,” Gillespie said Tuesday. “But I’m not worried because I know we’re going to get there.”

The Redbirds get an early start on tracking down that second win Wednesday against NAIA program Missouri Baptist in an 11 a.m. Education Day game at Redbird Arena.

“I knew this was by far the hardest schedule we’ve played,” said Gillespie. “We have a lot of new faces, and we knew it would take us some time. I’m proud how much we’ve improved and hung in there.”

The Redbirds have a pair of two-point losses and have had difficulty with turnovers and in the second half of games.

“We just haven’t quite figured out how to put a complete game together,” Gillespie said. “The great thing about this group is you would never know what our record is. They have a great belief in what we’re doing and know it’s going to happen.”

ISU has been held to 64 points or fewer in all five losses.

“I’ve got to do a better job with the offense,” said Gillespie. “We’ve tweaked some things in practice this week, putting people in position to have success.”

DeAnna Wilson leads ISU in scoring at 13.2 per game. Coming off a career-high 28 in a loss to Sacramento State, JuJu Redmond adds 12.0.

Jada Stinson, Mary Crompton and Maya Wong round out the starting lineup for Missouri Baptist.

The Spartans are 3-5 and led by the 20.4 points per contest of 5-foot-6 senior Tionne Taylor.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.