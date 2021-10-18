Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball hopes to again exceed expectations

NORMAL — If the Illinois State women’s basketball team finishes higher than where it was picked in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll for the fifth straight season that will mean a top three finish for Coach Kristen Gillespie’s squad.

The Redbirds were ranked fourth in the poll released Tuesday with 268 points.

“Our team might read into it as a little motivation,” Gillespie said. “I don’t care where we’re picked in the preseason. I want us to be playing our best basketball down the stretch in late February and March.”

The Redbirds posted a 16-9 overall record and a 12-6 mark good for third in the MVC last season. ISU earned a spot in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, the program’s first postseason appearance since 2013.

“I think this team is in position to take the next step,” Gillespie said. “That’s our goal. We’re still in the infancy of becoming the team we want to become.”

ISU returns first team all-MVC performer JuJu Redmond. Mary Crompton was a honorable mention all-league choice and the Valley’s Most Improved Player. DeAnna Wilson was part of the All-Newcomer team.

Defending champion Missouri State received 35 of a possible 40 first-place votes and totaled 362 poll points. Drake was second with 316 points and two votes for first, while Northern Iowa (298) picked up three first-place votes.

Returning four starters, Missouri State is shooting for its third straight MVC regular season championship after a 16-0 league record last season. The Bears finished 14th in the national rankings last season but were not part of the preseason top 25 released Tuesday.

“It adds fuel to our fire,” Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua Hamilton said. “We’re not going to lose sleep over it. It’s just motivation for us. We’ll keep grinding and let the results take care of themselves.”

The Bears have two on the five-player preseason all-MVC team in Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin. Also selected were Drake’s Grace Berg, Karli Rucker of Northern Iowa and Bradley’s Gabi Haack.

Bradley was fifth in the team poll, one point ahead of Valparaiso in sixth. Loyola was seventh, Southern Illinois eighth, Indiana State ninth and Evansville 10th.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.