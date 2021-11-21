Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball edged by Tennessee-Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two Seygan Robins free throws with one second remaining lifted the Tennessee-Martin women's basketball team past Illinois State, 54-52, Saturday at the Elam Center.

ISU's Mary Crompton had tied the game on a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left.

Icy third-quarter shooting proved too much for the Redbirds to overcome. ISU hit just 1 of 10 third-quarter shots to fall behind by 10 entering the final period.

"I'm really proud of the way we battled down the stretch," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "It didn't go our way but it's important to be tested in situations like that early in the season. We'll learn from this and get back to work Monday."

The Redbirds dropped to 1-3, while Martin improved to 3-2.

DeAnna Wilson paced ISU with 14 points and seven rebounds. Maya Wong added 12 points, and Jada Stinson also had 12 on 4 of 6 3-point shooting.

ISU outrebounded the Skyhawks, 34-27, but finished at 17 of 46 (37 percent) shooting from the field.

Paige Pipkin topped Martin with 18 points.

