Watch now: Illinois State women wilt in second half in loss to Cal-Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. — The Illinois State women's basketball team surrendered most of a 12-point halftime lead in the third quarter and was defeated by California-Irvine, 67-55, Friday at the UCI Thanksgiving Classic.

The Redbirds (1-4) broke out to an 18-8 lead through one quarter and toted a 36-24 advantage into halftime.

But Irvine (3-2) clawed back within 46-44 entering the fourth quarter and scored five straight points to snap a 51-all tie.

Mary Crompton scored 15 of her 18 points points in the opening half on 5 of 9 shooting from beyond the arc.

DeAnna Wilson contributed 16 points and nine rebounds, while JuJu Redmond finished with nine points, six assists and six turnovers.

Kayla Williams topped the Anteaters with 15 points. Tara Dusharm chipped in 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Irvine outrebounded ISU 35-29. The Redbirds committed 20 turnovers, four more than the Anteaters.

The Redbirds face Sacramento State on Saturday.

