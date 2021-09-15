Watch now: Illinois State women to open MVC action at home against Bradley on New Year's Day

U.S. Olympics basketball team member Jada Stinson plays with the Redbird women's basketball team.
David Proeber
NORMAL — The
Illinois State women's basketball team meets Interstate-74 rival Bradley at Redbird Arena on New Year's Day to ring in the Missouri Valley Conference season, the league announced Wednesday.
ISU travels to Peoria to face the Braves to conclude the league campaign on March 5 before heading to the Quad Cities for the
MVC Tournament on March 10-13.
Other home MVC games for ISU are against Valparaiso (Jan. 13), Loyola (Jan. 15), Northern Iowa (Jan. 27), Drake (Jan. 29), Evansville (Feb. 4), Indiana State (Feb. 6), Missouri State (Feb. 12), Southern Illinois (Feb. 18) and Missouri State (Feb. 20).
ISU's road league opener is at Indiana State on Jan. 7. The rest of the MVC road contests are at Evansville (Jan. 9), Southern Illinois (Jan. 20), Missouri State (Jan. 22), Loyola (Feb. 10), Valparaiso (Feb. 12), Drake (Feb. 25) and Northern Iowa (Feb. 27).
Game times will be announced later.
ISU's nonconference schedule was previously announced. The Redbirds open the season Nov. 9 at Northern Illinois with the home opener Nov. 17 against Purdue.
Photos: ISU women's basketball falls short to Bradley at Redbird Arena
020820-blm-spt-20isuwomen
Illinois State forward Lexy Koudelka works on defense during the Redbirds' 66-62 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Bradley on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-1isuwomen
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond attempts a shot between Bradley defenders Nyjah White and Lasha Petree (11) during their Missouri Valley Conference game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena. Redmond led ISU with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, but Bradley won, 66-62.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-19isuwomen
Illinois State University Redline Express members watch a free throw during the Redbirds' 66-62 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Bradley on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-6isuwomen
Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie gives instruction to guard JuJu Redmond during the Redbirds' 66-62 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Bradley on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-7isuwomen
Illinois State forward Megan Talbot boxes out for a rebound with Bradley's Chelsea Brackmann during their Missouri Valley Conference game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena. ISU fell short to the Braves, 66-62.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-8isuwomen
Illinois State guard TeTe Maggett looks for an open teammate during the Redbirds' 66-62 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Bradley on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-9isuwomen
Young Illinois State fans packed Redbird Arena for a women's basketball game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-10isuwomen
Illinois State forward Lexi Wallen heads to the basket for two of her 17 points during the Redbirds' 66-62 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Bradley on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena. Wallen added 10 rebounds.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-11isuwomen
Illinois State guard Mary Crompton ties up Bradley's Lasha Petree during their Missouri Valley Conference game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena. ISU fell short to the Braves, 66-62.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-5isuwomen
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond shoots over Bradley defender Emily Marsh during the Redbirds' 66-62 Missouri Valley Conference loss to the Braves on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena. Redmond led ISU with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-12isuwomen
Illinois State guard Paige Saylor receives a hand from teammate TeTe Maggett after a basket plus the foul, during the Redbirds' 66-62 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Bradley on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-4isuwomen
Illinois State guard Cameron Call, center, and the rest of the bench react after a basket during the second half of their Missouri Valley Conference game against Bradley on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena. ISU fell short to the Braves, 66-62.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-2isuwomen
Illinois State senior Paige Saylor earned her second nod to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team in the 2019-20 season.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-13isuwomen
Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie looks on during the Redbirds' 66-62 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Bradley on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-3isuwomen
Illinois State guard TeTe Maggett collides with Bradley's Tatum Koenig for a loose ball during the Redbirds' 66-62 Missouri Valley Conference loss to the Braves on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-15isuwomen
Illinois State guard Paige Saylor fights through a Bradley screen during their Missouri Valley Conference game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena. ISU lost to the Braves, 66-62.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-18isuwomen
Illinois State guard TeTe Maggett works against Bradley's Tatum Koenig during their Missouri Valley Conference game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena. The Braves defeated the Redbirds, 66-62.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-16isuwomen
Bradley head women's basketball coach Andrea Gorski greets her team as the Braves take a 66-62 Missouri Valley Conference win over Illinois State on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-14isuwomen
Young Illinois State fans packed Redbird Arena for a women's basketball game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
020820-blm-spt-17isuwomen
Illinois State's student section attempts to distract Bradley's Gabi Haack during her free throws as the Braves defeat the Redbirds, 66-62, in their Missouri Valley Conference game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Redbird Arena.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!