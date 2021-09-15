Watch now: Illinois State women to open MVC action at home against Bradley on New Year's Day

NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball team meets Interstate-74 rival Bradley at Redbird Arena on New Year's Day to ring in the Missouri Valley Conference season, the league announced Wednesday.

ISU travels to Peoria to face the Braves to conclude the league campaign on March 5 before heading to the Quad Cities for the MVC Tournament on March 10-13.

Other home MVC games for ISU are against Valparaiso (Jan. 13), Loyola (Jan. 15), Northern Iowa (Jan. 27), Drake (Jan. 29), Evansville (Feb. 4), Indiana State (Feb. 6), Missouri State (Feb. 12), Southern Illinois (Feb. 18) and Missouri State (Feb. 20).

ISU's road league opener is at Indiana State on Jan. 7. The rest of the MVC road contests are at Evansville (Jan. 9), Southern Illinois (Jan. 20), Missouri State (Jan. 22), Loyola (Feb. 10), Valparaiso (Feb. 12), Drake (Feb. 25) and Northern Iowa (Feb. 27).

Game times will be announced later.

ISU's nonconference schedule was previously announced. The Redbirds open the season Nov. 9 at Northern Illinois with the home opener Nov. 17 against Purdue.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

