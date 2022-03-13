Watch now: Illinois State women to face Iowa in first round of NCAA Tournament

NORMAL – The Illinois State women’s basketball team will face Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

The Redbirds earned their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2008 earlier Sunday with a 50-48 victory over Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game in Moline.

ISU was given the No. 15 seed in the Greensboro Region, while Iowa is a No. 2 seed.

“I thought it would be a 14 (seed), but we’re in. That’s all that matters,” Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said. “Iowa is a phenomenal team. We get to go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country.”

Iowa is ranked No. 8 nationally and features All-American guard Caitlin Clark. ISU has a 19-13 record.

It was the fifth MVC Tournament championship in program history.

A victory over Bradley in the regular season finale snapped a four-game losing streak and sent ISU back in a positive direction.

In Moline, the fourth-seeded Redbird defeated No. 5 Loyola in the quarterfinals and bumped off No. 1 seed and regular season champion Southern Illinois in the semifinals before surviving Sunday’s tense battle with Northern Iowa.

This story will be updated

