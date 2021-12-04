Watch now: Illinois State women take on tall task in Dayton

NORMAL – A feel-good 49-point victory over NAIA program Missouri Baptist earlier this week will certainly propel the Illinois State women’s basketball team forward.

Yet ISU coach Kristen Gillespie is well aware that boost will take the Redbirds only so far in Sunday’s 2 p.m. nonconference game against Dayton at Redbird Arena.

“I thought it was good for our confidence. A lot of players saw the ball go through the rim, and you can’t put a price tag on that,” Gillespie said. “But this is a very different game and a way different opponent. This will be the best team we’ve faced all year.”

The Flyers are 5-2 and return plenty of experience from last season’s 14-5 team that went 12-1 in the Atlantic 10 Conference before being upset in the semifinal of the A10 Tournament.

“They have four senior starters and three are sixth-year kids,” said Gillespie. “The amount of college basketball being played is completely different. They are already a well-oiled machine.”

That’s an assertion Gillespie won’t make about her group, which stands at 2-5, although progress is evident.

“We’re understanding what Coach wants and locking in as a unit to be able to be successful,” said senior guard JuJu Redmond, who averages 10.9 points. “We are so young everybody doesn’t understand the collegiate level of basketball. It’s taking everyone a while to understand.”

Dayton has a three-pronged scoring attack that features 5-foot-6 sophomore Makira Cook (15.1 points) and 6-1 grad students Erin Whalen (15.1) and Jenna Giacone (14.4).

The Flyers have abundant size with 6-2 sophomore Kyla Whitehead (7.0 rebounds) and 6-5 sophomore Tenin Magassa (16 blocks).

“Their wings are 6-1, really strong kids,” Gillespie said. “We will give up a couple inches at every position. We have to match their physicality and rebounding are the two biggest keys.”

ISU will stick with its starting lineup of the 5-11 Redmond, 6-2 DeAnna Wilson and 5-8 guards Jada Stinson, Mary Crompton and Maya Wong.

“We’ll see how they guard us,” said Gillespie. “We’ll have to play big at times, and we’ll have to play a little zone at times.”

The Redbirds do have height available off the bench in 6-2 sophomore Kate Bullman, 6-3 sophomore Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor and 6-3 freshman Lexi Boles.

