Watch now: Illinois State women survive absences to defeat Bradley

NORMAL – The voids were gaping and appeared crippling at times for the Illinois State women’s basketball team Saturday at Redbird Arena.

Yet even with starters JuJu Redmond, DeAnna Wilson and Jada Stinson sidelined while in COVID-19 protocol, the Redbirds located players to fill those gaps in both production and leadership before they were swallowed up by them.

“I could not be more proud of our program. It took an entire village this week,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said after a 64-57 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Bradley. “Whoever was going to show up this game, we were going to be enough. That was the final key to the game that we are enough.”

The Redbirds were informed Wednesday their leading scorer (Redmond), top rebounder (Wilson) and best perimeter defender (Stinson) would not play in the MVC opener. The trio has averaged a combined 35.3 points and 16.2 rebounds.

“You have to have a great belief,” said Gillespie, whose team improved to 5-7. “Kayel (Newland) as one of our leaders did a great job making sure everyone knew we were going to win today.”

Newland played much more than a motivational role. The senior guard connected on probably the two biggest shots of the game.

Bradley (3-7) had opened up a 29-19 advantage midway through the second quarter before Newland tossed in back-to-back 3-pointers and added another from beyond the arc to cap a 14-0 Redbird run that led to a 35-32 halftime lead.

“It was just letting the offense flow,” Newland said. “We knew we needed to go on a run. It happened that a couple plays in a row I get the kickout (pass).”

ISU enjoyed a 55-43 margin after two Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor free throws to open the fourth quarter scoring. Yet the Redbirds suffered through a scoring drought of 6:47, paving the way for the Braves to pull into a 55-all tie on Nika Dorsey’s driving basket with 2:47 to play.

Newland stepped forward again to break the drought with a 3-pointer from the left wing. Kate Bullman followed with another trey from the key, and ISU had a six-point cushion it would not relinquish.

“Everybody was having good takes,” said Newland. “We were all being aggressive. We knew it was going to come at some point. It was a kickout I thought I could knock down.”

Newland matched her season high with 12 points. After being held without a first-quarter shot, Mary Crompton topped ISU with 15 points.

Bullman, who had registered a total of 18 points in 11 games this season, broke loose for a career-high 12 points, a season-best seven rebounds and two blocks.

“We see that a lot from Kate in practice,” said Gillespie. “I don’t know if there is another person I’m more happy for to have a game like this. She impacted game in so many ways. When she plays like this, she is a high impact player in our league.”

“We knew we were going to miss everybody who was out. We just had the mindset we can’t do anything about it and we still can win no matter what,” Bullman said. “We are enough. People we have are good enough for obviously a win.”

After starting and netting no points or rebounds in the opening half, McGinnis-Taylor scored ISU’s first eight points of the third quarter. The 6-foot-3 sophomore totaled career highs of 12 points and eight rebounds.

“I addressed the posts as a whole on some things (at halftime). I didn’t really address Jas,” said Gillespie. “With Jas, it’s just her diligence and her progression. She has a great understanding of what she needs to do to get on the floor and help us win.”

Maya Wong gave the Redbirds five in double figures with 11 points, including two 3-pointers for the first time this season. ISU shot 53 percent (10 of 19) from beyond the arc and 42 percent (24 of 57) overall.

Senior guard Gabi Haack led Bradley with 16 points but was helped off the floor with six minutes left in the fourth quarter with an apparent left knee injury. Haack’s knee appeared to give way as she tried to stop on a drive. She is the Braves’ all-time leading scorer.

“I want to send my well wishes to Gabi Haack. You never want to see a player go down that way, “Gillespie said. “For the whole Bradley program, we’re sending well wishes and prayers their way and hoping it’s just a minor injury.”

Gillespie is hopeful Redmond, Wilson and Stinson will be cleared to return for Thursday's game at Valparaiso.

