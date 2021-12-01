Watch now: Illinois State women storm their way past Missouri Baptist

NORMAL – If Wednesday’s basketball game at Redbird Arena was turned into a self-help book, the title might be “Chicken Soup for a 1-5 Record.”

An Illinois State women’s team off to a disappointing start and searching for an injection of positivity received exactly that with throngs of the Redbirds’ favorite elementary school students providing vocal support.

Freshman Kenzie Bowers topped seven Redbirds with eight or more points at a career-high 17 as ISU throttled NAIA program Missouri Baptist, 91-42, before an Education Day crowd of 1,549.

“It’s funny. You do these schedules a year, year and a half in advance,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I didn’t know we were going to need this game as much as we needed it today the way things have shaken out.”

Adding to the atmosphere were students eager to dance and sing to whatever the Redbird Arena sound system had to offer.

“It made me hyped and excited to play,” said ISU junior DeAnna Wilson, who scored 11 points to go with a game-high 10 rebounds. “They were so much fun to look at. I wanted to go dance with them so bad, but I couldn’t. I had to play the game. I did the YMCA, if that counts.”

Mary Crompton’s 3-pointer just 21 seconds after tipoff ignited the 2-5 Redbirds. Wilson added a rebound bucket and Maya Wong scored on two drives as ISU shot out to a 12-0 lead.

Missouri Baptist (3-6) missed three shots and committed eight turnovers before Alexis Allstun scored the Spartans’ first points at the 4:44 mark of the opening quarter.

A spinning jumper from JuJu Redmond with three seconds showing boosted the Redbird margin to 21-6 through one period.

“We shared the ball really well,” Gillespie said. “We’ve been struggling. We’ve changed some things up and gone away from some things. I’m hoping this is a springboard, a catalyst of what’s to come from our offense in the future.”

A Bowers 3-pointer extended the ISU advantage to 41-19 entering halftime.

“Every game I get a little more comfortable,” said Bowers, a 5-foot-9 guard from Kent City, Mich., who had scored a total of nine points over her first six college games. “So this game was a great game to let loose and kind of play, I guess. It was just a crazy environment and fun crowd to play in front of.”

Bowers scored 11 of her points in the second half and joined teammates Kayel Newland and Jada Stinson with three steals.

“She can play multiple positions, she can shoot the ball, she’s an unselfish passer, she can get to the rim,” Gillespie said. “We knew she needed one game like this. I really believe there is no looking back for her. It’s awesome to have another scorer we can really count on.”

The ISU coach asked for better effort in the second half, and the Redbirds did not allow Missouri Baptist an offensive rebound after the break.

“We came out with a renewed sense of purpose the second half,” said Gillespie. “I love games like this because every one of our players got to contribute. They work their tails off every day. Days like this are really special as a coach.”

The Redbirds totaled 19 steals and harassed the Spartans into 30 turnovers while outrebounding the visitors, 37-25.

Wong added 10 points and Stinson, Crompton, Kate Bullman and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor chipped in eight apiece.

Rose Wassef led Missouri Baptist with 14 points. The Spartans connected on one-third of their 45 shots from the floor compared to 52.3 percent (34 of 65) for ISU.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.