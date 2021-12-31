Watch now: Illinois State women start MVC season at home against Bradley

NORMAL — For the Illinois State women’s basketball team, it’s been a scheduled break since last playing on Dec. 20.

Yet for Bradley, COVID-19 issues have canceled Braves’ contests on Dec. 20, 21 and 28 meaning the team hasn’t played since Dec. 19.

“We’ll both be excited to get back on the court,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said of Saturday’s 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference opener at Redbird Arena.

The Redbirds were a disappointing 4-7 over the nonconference portion of their schedule but have won two of their last three.

“We’ve had to battle adversity, fight back from deficits, keep leads. We got a lot of different experiences to help us prep for conference play,” said junior guard Mary Crompton. “I think we learned we have a lot of talent on our team, and we learned we need to keep figuring out ways to work well together.

“We have an unbelievable chemistry off the court. We’re trying to find that chemistry on the court.”

Crompton is averaging 8.9 points and shooting 38 percent from 3-point range against opponents well aware of her prowess from behind the arc.

“Scouting reports don’t let her get a good look,” Gillespie said. “We have to do a great job finding her when she’s open.”

Senior JuJu Redmond is ISU’s top scorer at 14.9 points with junior DeAnna Wilson at 13.5 and a team-best 7.9 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Maya Wong adds 9.8 points.

Bradley is 3-6 after starting 3-0. The Braves defeated Wisconsin 64-57 on Nov. 19 in Peoria. The Redbirds lost to the Badgers in Madison 70-60 on Dec. 16. Both squads lost to Northern Illinois.

“They still try to play fast and get up and down the floor,” said Gillespie. “Transition defense and rebounding will be critical.”

Bradley is without the Petree sisters. Redbird nemesis Lasha Petree averaged 18 points last season but transferred to Rutgers. Mahri Petree (7.2 points) left for Texas-El Paso.

The Braves do still have guard Gabi Haack, a senior who averages 17.2 points and shoots 42 percent from long range.

Freshman guard Caroline Waite is scoring at a 13.3 clip.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.