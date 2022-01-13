Watch now: Illinois State women shut down Valpo for fifth straight win

NORMAL – After Mary Crompton nailed a 10-foot jumper with 34 seconds left in the first half Thursday at Redbird Arena, Valparaiso held the basketball for a final shot.

That shot never came. The Illinois State defense did not permit it.

ISU swallowed up the Beacons’ efforts to score most of the evening while claiming a 65-49 Missouri Valley Conference victory.

“I thought this was by far our best defensive effort of the season and probably one of the better ones since we’ve been here,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “We really bought into the scout. They are a really tough guard. We played with incredible urgency.”

The Redbirds hounded Valpo into a season-high 26 turnovers and the Beacons’ second lowest scoring output of the season.

“We helped each other,” ISU junior DeAnna Wilson said. “It was real team defense. We scrambled great tonight.”

The Redbirds’ fifth straight win hiked their overall record to 8-7 and their MVC mark to 4-0.

Sophomore Kate Bullman placed her emerging game on full display with career highs of 15 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals.

“I think it’s all the outside energy and praise from my teammates,” said Bullman. “They keep saying ‘you got this, keep going.’ Throughout the season I gain more confidence. My teammates have always known it’s been there in me. I just had to find it.”

“We knew this was her skill set,” Gillespie said. “You look back over the last four games, and she’s been a huge difference in our team on both ends of the floor.”

ISU carried a 31-20 lead into halftime on the strength of 13 straight second quarter points. The surge was highlighted by back-to-back-to-back 3 pointers from Bullman, JuJu Redmond and Mary Crompton.

Valpo (4-12, 2-3 in the MVC) hit just 2 of 13 second-quarter shots and finished at 32.6 percent (14 of 43) from the field.

“I don’t think we were very crisp offensively. We didn’t really do a good job of setting real screens most of the night,” said Beacons coach Mary Evans. “If we did, it was one screen and then a lot of standing around. That’s something this team has struggled with this year. We had gotten away from it, but tonight it crept back into our game.”

ISU opened the third quarter with a 12-5 surge that featured two Crompton 3-pointers. Redmond’s trey from the corner with one second left in the third period padded the Redbird cushion to 55-32.

Wilson topped all scorers with 18 points. Crompton added 13.

Grace White topped Valpo with 16 points and Shay Frederick added 15.

