Watch now: Illinois State women overcame obstacles on way to NCAA Tournament

Yes, the Illinois State women’s basketball team soared above the field to claim the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship last Sunday in Moline.

Yet the Redbirds had to crawl through two deep valleys before they could ascend to the Valley crown and their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2008.

A slow start and a late season four-game losing streak that featured a disheartening 42-point trouncing was a precursor to a three-game run to the MVC Tournament title that included two wins over higher seeded teams.

“There were some really dark days, some really tough ones,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie, whose team takes on No. 8-nationaly ranked Iowa on Friday at 3 p.m. in the NCAA Tournament at Iowa City, Iowa.

“We just kept showing up for one another and our team kind of fed off that. They are unbelievable young women who really believed in us and here we are, we’re dancing.”

As the Redbirds take a 19-13 record into the Big Dance, let’s take a look at some low spots and highlights along the way:

Stumbling start

A highly anticipated season started poorly as the Redbirds sat with a 1-5 record at November’s end.

“We knew this team was talented and had potential. We had some nagging injuries that kept people out,” Gillespie said. “Mary (Crompton) didn’t practice all summer and into the fall. Jada (Stinson) missed all summer and didn’t practice.

"We were trying to get roles established and trying to get a rhythm, but we had seven post players and four guards in practice.”

A transfer guard expected to hold a huge role both offensively and defensively, Stinson played for Puerto Rico in the Summer Olympics before having the opportunity to get acquainted with her new teammates.

Stinson averaged 6.9 points but was limited to nine games and has not played since Dec. 20 because of a stress fracture in her shin.

Missouri Valley opener

Carrying a 4-7 record into 2022, ISU began its MVC season on New Year’s Day against rival Bradley at Redbird Arena.

With Stinson and starters JuJu Redmond and DeAnna Wilson sidelined while in COVID-19 protocols, the Redbirds received double figure scoring performances from four of its five starters and a big game from senior Kayel Newland off the bench to topple Bradley 64-57.

“I think that was a turning point, where that belief really started to come,” said Gillespie. “We had some of our role players really step up. Players like Jas(mine McGinnis-Taylor), Kate (Bullman) and Kenzie (Bowers) they knew ‘I can do this. When my time comes I’m ready for it.’ ”

Bullman emerges

A 6-foot-2 sophomore, Bullman was averaging 1.6 points and 2.2 rebounds after playing just six minutes and not taking a shot in a Dec. 20 win over Saint Louis.

Forced into significantly more playing time on Jan. 1 against Bradley, Bullman has since blossomed into a force both offensively and defensively even after Redmond and Wilson returned to the court.

Bullman’s length and increased confidence in her shot have led to her scoring average rising to 4.4 and her rebounding mark jump to 5.3 while turning in seven games of three or more blocked shots.

“With Kate, it was finding her footing,” Gillespie said. “Her teammates having confidence in her, she’s a player that really feeds off that. She’s a very good player. Her potential, her ceiling is so incredibly high.”

Bullman was at her most productive against Valparaiso on Jan. 13 with 15 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks.

Heating up

The Redbirds reeled off five straight wins from Jan. 29 to Feb. 12 over Drake, Evansville, Indiana State, Loyola and Valparaiso to rise to the top of the MVC standings at 11-2.

“That was the first time we had been in that spot,” Gillespie said of leading the conference. “I think the pressure got to us a little bit.”

Senior JuJu Redmond scored 25 points against Indiana State and a career-high 37 versus Valparaiso.

Hitting bottom

ISU then entered a rugged stretch of the schedule and suffered consecutive losses to Missouri State and Southern Illinois at Redbird Arena and Drake and Northern Iowa on the road.

“The Missouri State and Northern Iowa games, I can stomach those losses because I thought we competed,” said the Redbirds coach. “The Southern and Drake games we didn’t have a ton of energy and were just kind of out there. That’s not who we are as a program.”

The 104-62 loss to Drake, a team ISU had defeated by 12 earlier in the season at home, was a slap in the face to the Redbirds.

“That was the lowest point,” Gillespie said. “It was the perfect storm. If you coach long enough, you will have a game like that once a decade when all hell breaks loose. Thirty timeouts wouldn’t have been enough to stop the bleeding.”

“I don’t know if we would be standing here today if we didn’t get 50-pieced by Drake,” said sophomore guard Maya Wong on Sunday at the NCAA Tournament watch party. “You couldn’t have played a worse game. We weren’t locked in. I think we just got too high on ourselves so we needed to be humbled like that.”

Conquering the Valley

The MVC Tournament began for the fourth-seeded Redbirds with a matchup against No. 5 Loyola, the team that upset ISU in the tournament quarterfinals the previous season.

With Redmond scoring 29, the Redbirds exorcised that demon in a commanding 68-52 triumph.

“Last year was really an upsetting moment,” Redmond said. “This year we knew we had to do whatever it takes to win and not have that moment happen to us again.”

After grinding out a 50-42 semifinal win over top seed Southern Illinois, ISU survived a final Northern Iowa possession to capture the title game 50-48.

“Our energy was amazing,” said Bullman. “We all did everything we could to prepare mentally and physically. We were playing the most as a team as we ever have, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

