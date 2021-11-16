Watch now: Illinois State women look for more court time from Wilson with Purdue coming to Redbird Arena

NORMAL – Junior center DeAnna Wilson has been reasonably productive for the Illinois State women’s basketball team thus far, averaging 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds.

ISU coach Kristen Gillespie is anxious to see what Wilson could do if she adds the second quarter to her game as the Redbirds face Purdue at 6 p.m. Wednesday in their home opener at Redbird Arena.

As ISU has split its first two games, Wilson has picked up two fouls in the opening quarter and sat out the second period both times.

“We’ve got to keep D out of foul trouble,” Gillespie said. “We’re a different team with her on the floor.”

The presence of the 6-foot-2 Wilson could be especially important against the 2-0 Boilermakers, who have a 6-6 center in sophomore Ra Shaya Kyle.

“We will be physically outmatched at every position. They are bigger and stronger,” said Gillespie. “We have to figure out a way to play to our strengths and take advantage of some things.”

Purdue has defeated Western Kentucky (79-69) and Western Michigan (70-62). Katie Gearlds, a 2007 All-American at Purdue, is in her first season as coach at her alma mater.

Madison Layden, a 6-1 sophomore, tops the Boilermakers in scoring (16.5) and rebounding (8.0). Abbey Ellis, a 5-6 junior, adds 12.0 points, Kyle 11.5 and 5-10 senior Cassidy Hardin 10.5.

“We will see a lot of pressure,” Gillespie said.

ISU’s scoring has been balanced in the early going with 5-8 sophomore Maya Wong at 11.5, 5-11 senior JuJu Redmond at 11.0 and 5-8 junior Mary Crompton at 10.0 joining Wilson in double figures.

“We’re still trying to find our footing a little bit,” said Gillespie. “We knew with new players and new roles it was going to happen. Our offense is not quite there yet. We still get stagnant at times. But we’re getting there.”

