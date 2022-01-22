Watch now: Illinois State women hold off Missouri State for key MVC road win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — JuJu Redmond scored 19 points and DeAnna Wilson contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds Saturday at JQH Arena to propel the Illinois State women's basketball team to a 52-51 Missouri Valley Conference win over Missouri State.

The Redbirds (10-8 overall) remain in first place in the MVC at 6-1. Missouri State dropped to 13-4 and 4-2 in league play.

“How about the heart of this team to bounce back after how we played on Thursday (a loss at Southern Illinois) in front of a really, really spirited crowd," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "We had talked going into this how it needed to be a team effort on both ends of the court and holy cow did we defend.”

ISU led 52-46 after a Redmond 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining.

The Bears pulled within one on a Sydney Wilson 3-pointer and Mya Bhinhar's bucket with 19 seconds left.

After a Redbird turnover, Bhinhar missed a potential game-winning shot as time expired.

ISU led 15-12 after one quarter and trailed 27-24 at the half when the Bears' Paige Rocca connected from beyond the 3-point arc at the buzzer.

The Redbirds held a slim 38-37 edge after three quarters and were in front 45-39 early in the final period.

Kate Bullman blocked four shots and snared nine rebounds for ISU, which shot 43 percent from the floor and attempted only five 3-pointers while hitting two.

“JuJu just had a different level of focus. I knew she really wanted this game," said Gillespie. "DeAnna, Kate, Mary (Crompton), different players stepped up in critical moments, and that is exactly what we need to be successful this season. I’m just so proud of this team.”

Brice Calip paced the Bears with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Abigayle Jackson and Wilson added 10 points apiece.

Missouri State shot a dismal 29 percent from the field and 11 percent (3 of 27) from long range.

