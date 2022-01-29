Watch now: Illinois State women finish strong to topple Drake

NORMAL – The Illinois State women’s basketball team turned a dismal start into a fantastic finish Saturday at Redbird Arena.

The Redbirds erased a 13-point second-quarter shortfall for a halftime tie and controlled the second half for a 70-58 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Drake before a crowd of 1,480.

ISU improved to 11-9 overall and 7-2 in the MVC.

“I’m really proud of this group for bouncing back after a tough loss on Thursday (to Northern Iowa),” Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said. “We left it all on the floor, and I was little worried about our emotional and physical comeback in a short time."

The Redbirds trailed 16-11 after one quarter and 24-11 after 3-pointers from Megan Meyer and Maggie Bair highlighted an 8-0 Drake surge.

ISU scored the final eight points of the half and closed with a flourish.

Maya Wong dropped in a trey from the corner with 24 seconds left. With Drake holding for the final shot, JuJu Redmond’s steal led to Mary Crompton’s three from the left wing at the buzzer for a 28-28 halftime tie.

“That was huge momentum shift for us,” said Wong, who scored a career-high 17 points. “The talk was so positive in the locker room.”

Consecutive Wong 3-pointers early in the third quarter snapped a 31-all tie, and Kayel Newland’s trey handed the Redbirds a 42-35 cushion.

Drake (11-9, 3-6 in the MVC) fought back to a 44-44 tie before ISU closed the period with a Wong driving basket and a Crompton 3-pointer at the 17-second mark that received a kind bounce before dropping through the net.

Crompton bombed in two more threes in the initial 3:01 of the fourth quarter as ISU stretched its advantage to 57-47. The junior guard finished with 21 points and was 5 of 11 from beyond the arc.

“We just really pushed the pace in transition,” said Crompton, whose first 3-pointer Saturday lifted her into fourth place on ISU’s career list. “When we’re pushing the ball like that, it’s hard to guard. We have so many scorers on our team. It really opens me a up a little bit. In that zone it’s hard for them to lock in on me. I was able to get free.”

The Bulldogs climbed within six down the stretch, but ISU held on as DeAnna Wilson and Wong foiled Drake possessions by drawing charges and the Redbirds canned 11 of 12 from the free throw line over the final 1:43.

“We didn’t stick to our assignments,” said Bulldogs coach Allison Pohlman of Crompton’s four second-half 3-pointers. “She got loose and took advantage.”

After a career-high 34 points in Thursday’s loss, Redmond was 5 of 16 from the floor and scored 11 but handed out a career-high 10 assists. Wilson grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Meyer haunted ISU with 6 of 8 3-point shooting on her way to a career-high 22 points. Bair added 16 points and nine rebounds.

