Watch now: Illinois State women finish strong to edge Loyola

CHICAGO — The Illinois State women's basketball team trailed after each of the first three quarters Thursday at Gentile Arena but finished strong to capture a 57-53 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Loyola.

"There were so many times we could’ve crumbled and threw the towel in and we just stayed the course," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "We fought through it and got the stops we needed down the stretch.”

The Redbirds (14-9 overall) inched back into first place in the Valley at 10-2, one-half game ahead of 9-2 Northern Iowa.

Outscoring Loyola 22-12 in the final quarter, ISU hit 11 of 14 free throws over the final 10 minutes, including 4 of 4 from JuJu Redmond in the last 30 seconds.

Redmond paced ISU with 16 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds along with DeAnna Wilson and Kate Bullman.

The Redbirds shot 44 percent from the floor but attempted 23 fewer shots than Loyola (12-10, 4-7). The Ramblers held a 39-33 rebounding margin and grabbed 17 offensive boards to four for ISU.

“You have to give Loyola credit. They took us out of everything and it’s no secret we’ve been struggling with physicality," Gillespie said. That’s what they did, they got into us. But we responded."

Loyola was 19 of 64 from the field for 30 percent and was led by the 10 points of Sitori Tanin and the nine rebounds of Bre Hampton-Bey.

