Watch now: Illinois State women fall victim to Dayton's deadly 3-point shooting

NORMAL — Brynn Shoup-Hill arrived at Redbird Arena without advance warning.

In fact, Dayton’s 6-foot-3 freshman from Goshen, Ind., rested comfortably on the Flyers’ bench for the entire first quarter.

Yet when Dayton coach Shauna Green unleased Shoup-Hill on Illinois State, Sunday’s nonconference game was forever altered.

Sporting a ledger of five points over four games, Shoup-Hill stung the Redbirds with an unlikely barrage of four second-quarter 3-pointers as the Flyers established an advantage that would eventually result in a 78-67 victory.

“She went in and got one open look, and we kept running stuff for her,” Green said. “She can flat out shoot the ball. As a freshman, it takes time to understand the system, defensively, everything. She’s worked so hard. She’s going to be a very good player.”

ISU coach Kristen Gillespie had aggressively recruited Shoup-Hill out of high school.

“We wanted her to be a Redbird,” Gillespie said. “She’s a great kid and an unbelievable young woman. We knew, but she hadn’t done it in a game.”

ISU, which slipped to 2-6, led 19-17 after one quarter but the Flyers connected on seven straight shots from 3-point range in the second period.

Shoup-Hill’s swish from beyond the key with one second left gave Dayton a 44-29 halftime margin and brought the Flyers off the bench to mob her.

Dayton (6-2) drilled all 10 of its 3-pointers in the opening half on just 13 tries.

“It was that second quarter for us. Ten of 13 from 3, that’s unbelievable. And I thought for the most part we guarded pretty well,” said Gillespie. “We haven’t had the best of luck so far. But we’re in control of our luck and our luck will change.”

ISU mounted an inspired third-quarter rally, erasing a 16-point deficit for a short-lived tie before Dayton controlled the final period.

Mary Crompton scored 11 of her 16 points in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers.

“My teammates kept encouraging me to keep shooting. That helped,” Crompton said. “My coaches and teammates always put me in position to get shots off. It helped I could get a few open looks in a row.”

A JuJu Redmond shot in the lane at the 17-second mark of the third quarter forged a 54-all tie.

“It was toughness. I don’t think we backed down from a challenge,” Redmond said. “It was exhausting, but I’m also glad we’re coming together and playing as one.”

Redmond topped all players with 22 points and eight rebounds.

“We couldn’t stop Redmond. She elevates and you can’t guard that,” Green said. “They are a million times better than their record. When they get it all together, they can be very deadly.”

Maya Wong contributed 13 points and seven rebounds for ISU, which was 6 of 18 from 3-point range.

Erin Whalen paced Dayton with 18 points, Makira Cook added 17 and Shoup-Hill 14.

The Redbirds played without starting guard Jada Stinson, who was placed in concussion protocol Sunday morning.

“She’s probably our best perimeter defender, and she was supposed to guard Cook,” said Gillespie. “We competed, but we’re not quite where we need to be. What is delayed is not denied. I believe in this team, and we’re going to get there.”

