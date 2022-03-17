Watch now: Illinois State women face huge challenge in Caitlin Clark, Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kate Bullman has eagerly volunteered for a perilous mission.

“Yes, I’m so excited,” the Illinois State sophomore said of trying to defend Iowa sophomore guard Caitlin Clark in Friday’s 3 p.m. first round NCAA Tournament game that will be broadcast live by ESPN from sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Literally, I’ve always wanted to guard her,” Bullman said. “As someone who prides themselves on defense, I want the toughest offensive player. And I think she’s one of the best people at offense in the country.”

Few would argue that assessment. The 6-foot Clark has reached almost mythological status in women’s basketball in just two seasons with the Hawkeyes because of her prolific production and seemingly limitless shooting range.

Named a first team All-American on Wednesday, Clark leads the nation in scoring at 27.4 points per game and assists at 7.9. She could become the first women in Division I history to top the country in both in the same season. She also averages 8.1 rebounds.

“She is probably the best player in the country, most dynamic,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “She scores at every level. She has 35-foot range like it’s no big deal. She is a high volume shooter, but when she does distribute the ball she has exceptional vision.”

Gillespie will primarily use Bullman, who has 55 blocked shots, on Clark, but 5-10 senior JuJu Redmond will likely also get a turn.

Clark is the beginning of the monumental challenge that awaits the 15th-seeded Redbirds, who will match their 19-13 record with the 23-7 of the second-seeded Hawkeyes.

“I’m super excited,” said Clark. “We get to sleep in our own beds tonight and play in front of a sold-out crowd.”

No. 7 seed Colorado faces No. 10 Creighton at 12:30 p.m. in Friday’s first game. Friday’s winners meet Sunday with a Sweet Sixteen berth on the line.

Iowa ranks second in Division I at 84.1 points per outing and tops the list in both field goal percentage (50.5) and free throw percentage (84.1).

“They are a high-powered offense,” Gillespie said. “It’s just going to be fun to see our players go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country. We will have our hands full, but our players and staff are up for the challenge.”

The Hawkeyes also feature an honorable mention All-American in 6-3 senior Monika Czinano, who contributes 21.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while being the most accurate shooter in the nation at 67.8 percent from the floor.

“She is unbelievable. She will be the best post player we’ve faced,” said Gillespie. “She seals players off. She doesn’t even dribble. She gets deep touches and just scores the ball.”

Iowa’s No. 3 scoring option is 6-1 junior McKenna Warnock (11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds).

All this might seem a bit overwhelming, but Redmond is ready to dive in.

“It’s an exciting thing for the school and for the program,” said Redmond, the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player and first team MVC all-star. “Anybody is beatable. I don’t care if you’re the top seed or No. 2 seed. If we go out and play with everything we’ve got in us and leave it on the court, it should be a great night to watch."

Redmond averages 17.6 points, while fellow first team all-MVC selection DeAnna Wilson contributes 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Finding 3-point opportunities for Iowa City native Mary Crompton could help keep the Redbirds close. Crompton has 71 treys on the season.

“They are a very good defensive team. They hang their hat on that,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We will absolutely get out and run. That’s us. If they want to milk the clock we have to get out in the passing lanes and create offense from our defense.”

The Hawkeyes have played ISU’s Missouri Valley Conference rivals Drake and Northern Iowa in past seasons.

“We know how good that conference is,” said Czinano. “We can’t take it lightly.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.