Watch now: Illinois State women face huge challenge in Caitlin Clark, Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa —
Kate Bullman has eagerly volunteered for a perilous mission.
“Yes, I’m so excited,” the Illinois State sophomore said of trying to defend Iowa sophomore guard Caitlin Clark in Friday’s 3 p.m. first round NCAA Tournament game that will be broadcast live by ESPN from sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Led by Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, Iowa clinched a share of the Big Ten title and is the tournament's No. 2 seed.
Charlie Neibergall
“Literally, I’ve always wanted to guard her,” Bullman said. “As someone who prides themselves on defense, I want the toughest offensive player. And I think she’s one of the best people at offense in the country.”
Few would argue that assessment. The 6-foot Clark has reached almost mythological status in women’s basketball in just two seasons with the Hawkeyes because of her prolific production and seemingly limitless shooting range.
Named a first team All-American on Wednesday, Clark leads the nation in scoring at 27.4 points per game and assists at 7.9. She could become the first women in Division I history to top the country in both in the same season. She also averages 8.1 rebounds.
“She is probably the best player in the country, most dynamic,” said
ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “She scores at every level. She has 35-foot range like it’s no big deal. She is a high volume shooter, but when she does distribute the ball she has exceptional vision.”
Gillespie will primarily use Bullman, who has 55 blocked shots, on Clark, but 5-10 senior JuJu Redmond will likely also get a turn.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, celebrates with teammates after Sunday's game against Michigan in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 104-80. The victory gave Iowa a share of the Big Ten Conference championship.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Clark is the beginning of the monumental challenge that awaits the 15th-seeded Redbirds, who will match their 19-13 record with the 23-7 of the second-seeded Hawkeyes.
“I’m super excited,” said Clark. “We get to sleep in our own beds tonight and play in front of a sold-out crowd.”
No. 7 seed Colorado faces No. 10 Creighton at 12:30 p.m. in Friday’s first game. Friday’s winners meet Sunday with a Sweet Sixteen berth on the line.
Iowa ranks second in Division I at 84.1 points per outing and tops the list in both field goal percentage (50.5) and free throw percentage (84.1).
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) gets a high-five from teammate Gabbie Marshall (24) as Illinois' Geovana Lopes (14) looks on during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
“They are a high-powered offense,” Gillespie said. “It’s just going to be fun to see our players go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country. We will have our hands full, but our players and staff are up for the challenge.”
The Hawkeyes also feature an honorable mention All-American in 6-3 senior Monika Czinano, who contributes 21.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while being the most accurate shooter in the nation at 67.8 percent from the floor.
“She is unbelievable. She will be the best post player we’ve faced,” said Gillespie. “She seals players off. She doesn’t even dribble. She gets deep touches and just scores the ball.”
Iowa star Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes to the Sweet Sixteen last season.
James Boyd, Herald & Review
Iowa’s No. 3 scoring option is 6-1 junior McKenna Warnock (11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds).
All this might seem a bit overwhelming, but Redmond is ready to dive in.
“It’s an exciting thing for the school and for the program,” said Redmond, the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player and first team MVC all-star. “Anybody is beatable. I don’t care if you’re the top seed or No. 2 seed. If we go out and play with everything we’ve got in us and leave it on the court, it should be a great night to watch."
Redmond averages 17.6 points, while fellow first team all-MVC selection DeAnna Wilson contributes 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Finding 3-point opportunities for Iowa City native Mary Crompton could help keep the Redbirds close. Crompton has 71 treys on the season.
“They are a very good defensive team. They hang their hat on that,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We will absolutely get out and run. That’s us. If they want to milk the clock we have to get out in the passing lanes and create offense from our defense.”
The Hawkeyes have played ISU’s Missouri Valley Conference rivals Drake and Northern Iowa in past seasons.
“We know how good that conference is,” said Czinano. “We can’t take it lightly.”
Illinois State women's basketball head coach Kristen Gillespie, center, raised her arms as she and her players reacted to learning their first-round opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022. The Redbirds will face Iowa, the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Region, in the first round Friday at Iowa City.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Maya Wong surveys the Northern Iowa defense during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game.
Illinois State photo
Sophomore Maya Wong cuts a strand out of the net after Illinois State's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship win over Northern Iowa.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State women's basketball team member Kayel Newland, left, is photographed with the team's Missouri Valley championship trophy by teammate Mary Crompton, right, during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team member Mary Crompton, left, jokes with fans and head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, as she talked about the Redbird's first-round playoff game against Iowa in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie, is congratulated by Leanna Bordner, Senior Deputy Director of Athletics, after they learned of the team's first-round playoff berth in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022. Bordner is credited as being a member of the team that brought Gillespie to ISU.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie raised her hands as she reacted to the naming of the team's first-round playoff berth opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team players Jada Stinson and DeAnna Wilson reacted to their first-round playoff berth opponent announcement in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, and assistant coaches Scott Gillespie and Mariah Brawner-Henley, wait pensively for their first-round playoff berth in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball JuJu Redmond waits to hear her opponent in the first-round playoff berth of the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie addresses the crowd of Redbird fans who listened to the announcement of the first-round playoff berth opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie acknowledges the Redbird Arena crowd after cranking a celebratory siren Sunday.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie holds her son Beckett at Redbird Arena on Sunday before the NCAA Tournament pairings were announced.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie cuts the final strand of net as the Redbirds celebrate their Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament championship game victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's players and coaches posed with the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament first-place trophy Sunday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State celebrates after stopping Northern Iowa in the final seconds to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game Sunday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State celebrates its Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Jim Benson
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond puts up a shot over Northern Iowa's Kayba Laube during Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's Kate Bullman (32), Kenzie Bowers (11) and DeAnna Wilson (24) put the squeeze on Northern Iowa's Emerson Green during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
DeAnna Wilson and Illinois State's bench reacts to a play during the first half of Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond nearly makes a circus shot during the fourth quarter of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson takes the ball to the basket against Southern Illinois' Abby Brockmeyer during Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's Maya Wong, left, and Mary Crompton tie up Southern Illinois's Caitlin Link during Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's Kate Bullman snags a rebound during the first half of the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's Kate Bullman tries to stop Loyola's Riley Blackwell for getting off a shot during Friday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game at TaxSlayer Center.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie urges her team to play defense during Loyola in Friday's Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond puts up a shot over Loyola's Allison Day during the first half in Friday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson celebrates a defensive stop in the first half against Loyola on Friday in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's Kayel Newland tries to inbound the ball against the pressure of Bradley's Abbie Draper (22) on Saturday in Peoria.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State's Mary Crompton (3) played defense on Bradley's Chloe Rice (0) on Saturday in Peoria.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson high fives a row of young Redbird fans during pregame introductions Saturday in Peoria.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State guard Maya Wong tries to break her fall as she works to get past Missouri State guard Mariah White (14) during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond looks to pass against the defense of Missouri State guard Mariah White (14) during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, reacts to the Redbirds' offense against Missouri State during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Maya Wong (12) faces tough defense from Missouri State's Jennifer Ezah (12) earlier this season.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward Kate Bullman, left, fights for position with Missouri State forward Abigayle Jackson during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State basketball players wait to listen to their coach during a timeout during play against Missouri State during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond shoots over Missouri State defenders during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond attempt so get around Missouri State guard Sydney Wilson (14) during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, right, fights to get inside Missouri State guard Ilfunanya Nwachukwu during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State's Kate Bullman stretched to get off a shot against Southern Illinois at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond drove to the basket against the defense of Southern Illinois' Abby Brockmeyer on Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, left, climbs over Evansville forward Abby Feit, a Normal Community standout, during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, left, tries to find room against Evansville forward Abby Feit, a Normal Community standout, during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, left, shoots for two over Evansville guard Je'Naiya Davis during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, bottom and Evansville guard Anna Newman fight for a loose ball during the first quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward Kate Bullman (32) goes to the basket for a layup against Evansville guard Je'Naiya Davis during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Illinois State drum line beats out a tune while the Redbirds take on Evansville Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond breaks for the basket against Evansville guard Elly Morgan during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Kenzie Bowers fights off Evansville guard Myia Clark during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Mary Compton shoots for three points over Evansville defenders during the first quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward Hannah Kelle, left, runs into tough defense from Evansville forward Abby Feit, a Normal Community standout, during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Maya Wong (12) shoots for two over Evansville guard Anna Newman during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond (23) shoot over Evansville forward Celine DuPont (12) and forward Abby Feit (14) a former Normal Community standout during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Mary Compton (3) and Evansville guard Elly Morgan (11) race for a loose ball during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State President Terri Goss Kinzy and Jeri Beggs cheer on the Redbirds as they walk on a treadmill during the 12th annual Play4Kay game on Sunday. During ISU’s annual Play4Kay game, a program record $30,694 was raised for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
Justin Hurt photo
Cancer survivors were recognized at halftime of the Illinois State women’s basketball game against Indiana State on Sunday. This was ISU’s 12th annual Play4Kay game, raising funds for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the fight against all cancers.
Justin Hurt photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond (23) passes to teammate DeAnna Wilson on Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie reacts during the Indiana State game on Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson puts up a shot over Mya Glanton of Indiana State at Redbird Arena on Sunday.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson attempts a reverse layup in the first half Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Mary Crompton handles the ball at Redbird Arena on Thursday against Northern Iowa.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Kenzie Bowers looks for an open teammate during Thursday's game against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Maya Wong brings the ball upcourt on Thursday against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond looked for an opening Thursday against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond releases a shot Thursday against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson puts up an inside shot in the first half Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
JuJu Redmond follows through on a shot in Illinois State's win at Missouri State.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State's Kate Bullman dribbles up court earlier this season against Loyola at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Kenzie Bowers handles the ball Saturday against Loyola at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson puts up a shot during a win over Loyola earlier this season at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
DeAnna Wilson reaches for the basketball earlier this season in Illinois State's victory over Loyola at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State sophomore Kate Bullman will be among those tasked with trying to slow Iowa's Caitlin Clark.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's Kate Bullman brought the ball up court on Thursday against Valparaiso at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond plays hands up defense against Valparaiso's Olivia Brown on Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's Kate Bullman eyes a shot Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's Kate Bullman blocks a shot of Valparaiso's Shay Frederick on Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Junior guard Mary Crompton and Illinois State open the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball season Saturday against Bradley in a 2 p.m. game at Redbird Arena.
Illinois State photo
Illinois State women's basketball players (from left) DeAnna Wilson, Mary Crompton and JuJu Redmond are the Redbirds' top three returning scorers with the start of a new season approaching.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie beamed with excitement that a normal basketball season might be possible as the Redbirds prepare for a new season during Media Day on Thursday at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
