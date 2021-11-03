Watch now: Illinois State women defeat Missouri-St. Louis in exhibition

NORMAL – DeAnna Wilson led the way with 18 points Wednesday at Redbird Arena as the Illinois State women’s basketball team opened its season with a 64-53 exhibition victory over Division II Missouri-St. Louis.
“It was good to be back in front of fans again,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I wish we would have played a little better. But you have to give UMSL a ton of credit. They are very well coached, and their kids played extremely hard.”
JuJu Redmond added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds, who open the regular season Tuesday at Northern Illinois.
Maya Wong chipped in 13 points, and Kate Bullman topped ISU with 11 rebounds.
“We're lucky to get a win. I’m a little disappointed with the things we can control: our effort and awareness on defense,” said Gillespie. “I didn’t think we really played with a great identity tonight. We have four days to fix that before we start the real season. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”
Freshman Mallory Ronshausen paced the Tritons with 15 points.
This story will be updated
Photos: Illinois State shows off new women's basketball team against UMSL
