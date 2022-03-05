Watch now: Illinois State women close regular season with win over Bradley

PEORIA — DeAnna Wilson has confidence in the shooting ability of her Illinois State women’s basketball teammates.

“I think the ball is going in every time, honestly,” Wilson said.

But when the ball wasn’t going in very often from the perimeter for the Redbirds on Saturday at Renaissance Coliseum, Wilson was there with 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to carry ISU to a 62-53 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Bradley.

“It’s just my job to rebound so I go and rebound,” said Wilson. “This is a huge win for us going into Moline. It’s a confidence boost for everybody.”

Snapping a four-game losing streak, the Redbirds moved to 16-13 overall and 12-6 in the Valley in the regular season finale.

ISU is the No. 4 seed for the MVC Tournament, which begins Thursday in Moline. The Redbirds meet No. 5 seed Loyola in a 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal game on Friday.

Wilson is the first ISU player to have 20 or more points and 17 or more rebounds in a game since Kenyatta Shelton posted a 22 and 22 performance in 2010.

“I’m so happy for Dee. She needed a game like this. It’s a great confidence game going into Moline,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “When she’s playing at that level, it makes us — no matter what’s going on on the perimeter — pretty good.”

The Redbirds needed Wilson and the 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists of JuJu Redmond dearly with only 3 of 20 3-point attempts finding their mark.

One that did, however, came at a critical juncture. With the shot clock nearing zero, Redmond was cut off by the Bradley defense and passed to freshman Chloe Van Zeeland in the corner.

Van Zeeland swished a 3-pointer at the 3:42 mark that snapped a 52-52 tie and ISU would lead the rest of the way.

“The fact JuJu trusted me with that shot makes me really happy,” said Van Zeeland, who recently elevated herself to the role of first post player off the bench. “I heard ‘three’ otherwise I didn’t know where the shot clock was at. I knew I had to get my feet set and get ready to get this shot up.”

Van Zeeland scored seven points, grabbed two rebounds and drew a charge in nine minutes.

“That was huge, that and the charge,” Gillespie said. “The last two weeks Chloe has had outstanding practices. She made the most of her minutes.”

Bradley, which lost all-time leading scorer Gabi Haack to a season-ending injury in the Jan. 1 game at ISU, dropped to 4-23 and 1-17 in league play.

“This is a big rivalry game. We talk about March doesn’t care about records. March doesn’t care about what you’re ranked or what your seed is,” said Gillespie. “It was their Senior Night. You could tell it was a big game.”

After Van Zeeland’s 3-pointer, Redmond scored ISU’s final seven points on a shot in the lane and five free throws in six tries.

Kate Bullman grabbed eight rebounds as the Redbirds controlled the boards 49-34.

Chloe Rice and Sierra Morrow scored 11 apiece to top Bradley.

The Redbirds trailed 16-14 after one quarter and it could have been considerably worse. ISU missed five of seven free throws, all six of its shots from 3-point range and connected on just 6 of 21 from the field.

ISU began the second quarter with a flourish as assists from Redmond and Maya Wong on Wilson baskets sandwiched two Wilson free throws.

A Redmond jumper and a Mary Crompton 3-pointer handed ISU a 25-16 edge. Bradley closed within 29-27 entering halftime on late 3-pointers from Abbie Draper and Tatum Koenig.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

