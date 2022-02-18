Watch now: Illinois State women can't overcome poor start in loss to Missouri State

NORMAL – A painfully slow start caused discomfort that never totally left the Illinois State women’s basketball team Friday at Redbird Arena.

Falling behind Missouri State by 16 in the second quarter, the Redbirds rallied within two before dropping a 75-69 Missouri Valley Conference game.

“I want to give Missouri State a ton of credit. That first quarter they came out and hurt us,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “Starting the game 1 of 11, I don’t care who you play that’s really challenging. It was their defense. They were extremely physical with us and took us out of rhythm.”

The Bears also took the Redbirds out of first place in the MVC. ISU (15-10 overall) dipped to 11-3 in league play. Southern Illinois defeated Bradley to move to 11-2. SIU and ISU meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Redbird Arena.

Missouri State hiked their records to 19-5 and 10-3 in the Valley.

“I mean, honestly, I thought we should have won by a bigger gap,” Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “ I mean I'm happy and I feel blessed that we won, but I just feel like we kind of beat ourselves with some of our defensive breakdowns and things like that.”

The Redbirds trailed by 10 at halftime and closed within 39-37 on a Kate Bullman 3-pointer at the 6:10 mark of the third quarter.

“I told the players keep driving the ball as hard as we can,” said ISU senior JuJu Redmond, who paced all scorers with 23 points. “I felt like Maya (Wong) did a good job of getting downhill and making plays for others. We needed that to open up the door for everyone.”

Missouri State carried a 53-45 edge into the final 10 minutes, and ISU could not shave its deficit under five.

“We lost the game in the first quarter, but I’m so darn proud of these guys for clawing back,” Gillespie said “It’s a two possession game. We leave six points on the foul line and give up 13 offensive rebounds. There were plenty of opportunities for this game to turn out different.”

DeAnna Wilson added 19 points and eight rebounds for ISU, Wong chipped in 14 points and Bullman a game-high nine rebounds.

Bears reserve guard Mariah White scored a season-high 21 points, well above her 8.4 season average. Abigayle Jackson contributed 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

