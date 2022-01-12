Watch now: Illinois State women aim to stay undefeated in Missouri Valley

NORMAL — Although a four-game winning streak has lifted the Illinois State women’s basketball team to the break even mark of 7-7, Coach Kristen Gillespie prefers to focus on her team’s Missouri Valley Conference record.

“I like to just say we’re 3-0,” Gillespie said Wednesday. “I’m really proud of our group. We didn’t have the start of the season we all hoped for. But they have stayed the course and chipped away and are slowly becoming the team we want to become.”

The Redbirds are alone atop the MVC with their first 3-0 conference start since 2007-08 entering Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against Valparaiso at Redbird Arena. Missouri State and Southern Illinois are the other two undefeated Valley teams at 2-0.

“It’s been really rewarding watching our kids step up,” said Gillespie. “We knew we had it in us. It just took some time to get it figured out.”

Starters JuJu Redmond, DeAnna Wilson and Maya Wong all have missed MVC games for various reasons but are available for Valpo and will be joined as starters by Mary Crompton and Kate Bullman.

“We’ve had some adversity with COVID and injuries, but everybody has stepped up to do their job,” said Wong, a sophomore guard averaging 9.8 points. “We’ve been doing a really good job of sharing the ball. We have a lot of offensive firepower.”

The Redbirds will be without transfer guard Jada Stinson for the rest of the season. Stinson suffered a broken leg and averaged 6.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over nine games.

“It’s a big loss for us,” Gillespie said. “She was our best on-ball defender.”

Picking up a solid chunk of Stinson’s playing time has been freshman Kenzie Bowers, who had 20 points and 13 rebounds in last week’s road wins over Indiana State and Evansville.

“Kenzie is really starting to play well and feeling comfortable,” said Gillespie. “She’s adjusting to the college game and knowing our offense and defense. She can finally take a deep breath and play and not think as much. She’s doing a lot of positive things.”

ISU has regained the services of Hannah Kelle. The 6-foot-1 junior did not play all last season and missed the first 13 games of the current campaign with lingering foot problems.

“That’s really big for our depth,” Gillespie said. “She’s so intelligent. She can guard multiple spots and is a great passer.”

Valpo is 4-11 overall and 2-2 in the MVC. The Beacons have split their past four games with the Redbirds.

A guard-oriented group that utilizes a style unlike any other team in the Valley, Valpo hoists 24.3 3-point attempts per game is the league’s worst rebounding team at minus 12.4.

“They are going to shoot threes or shoot layups with the layups driving to get fouled,” said Gillespie. “You have to guard that (3-point) line, but you can’t be preoccupied and give up straight line drives.”

The Beacons receive 11.7 points per contest from 5-9 senior Carie Weinman, 11.6 from 5-7 senior Shay Frederick, 10.0 from 5-10 graduate student Grace White and 8.9 from 5-10 sophomore Leah Earnest.

ISU’s top scorers are Redmond (14.7), Wilson (13.8) and Crompton (10.4). Crompton is the reigning MVC Player of the Week after hitting 8 of 14 from 3-point range and scoring 32 points in two games last week.

