Watch now: Illinois State willing 'to do what it takes' to become better defensively

NORMAL — One of Illinois State basketball team's main emphasis, maybe the top, heading into this season was improving its defense.

So far, whatever the Redbirds are doing is not working.

As ISU (2-4) tunes up for its Missouri Valley Conference opener by entertaining Division II Purdue Northwest (2-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Redbird Arena, the defensive numbers are troubling.

"Really it's just everyone buying into Coach Dan Muller's defensive strategies. It's just a willingness to do it. That's it," said ISU junior point guard Mark Freeman. "We all want to win, so we have to do what it takes."

ISU ranks No. 349 out of 350 Division I teams in points allowed per game at 88.5. That is somewhat skewed by a double-overtime game at Eastern Michigan and overtime game against Bucknell.

The Redbirds are No. 270 in field goal percentage defense (.451) and No. 335 in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.403) while tied for 302nd in rebound margin at minus 4.3.

Through no fault of ISU, opponents also are shooting 79.6% at the free throw line against the Redbirds.

With Missouri State coming to Redbird Arena to start MVC action on Wednesday, ISU needs to improve on defense.

Quickly.

"The points per game doesn't bother me with overtime and number of possessions. It all comes down to efficiency, and that isn't good, either," said Muller. "Coach (Kevin) Stallings used to say, 'I'm fine winning 90-80 rather than 70-60.' I would, too, even though I'm about defense, but your efficiency has to be decent. Ours needs a lot of work."

ISU is coming off two losses in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico to Saint Louis (82-76) and Buffalo (106-90). The Billikens are picked to finish third in the Atlantic-10 Conference while the Bulls are Mid-American Conference favorites.

Despite the quality of those two opponents, Muller said "a lack of discipline" in the areas of transition defense and fouling really harmed the Redbirds not only in that game, but some of the previous four, too.

"It's crazy because all we thrive on is defense in practice," said Freeman. "It's just a matter of time until we click. It's just the little things like communicating, transition, being in our gaps, that's going to take us further to win throughout conference."

Muller said getting back on transition defense and cutting the number of fouls could trim "15 to 17 points that are completely avoidable if you have more discipline."

"We've learned a lot more than I could have asked for about our team right away — close games, overtime games, different guys stepping up," said Muller. "Certainly there have been issues with our communication and transition defense. There's also positives finding some legitimate scoring options throughout the lineup. We have guys who can play different positions."

While Antonio Reeves is tied for 12th in the nation with a 21.5 scoring average, the Redbirds have plenty of other offensive firepower. Three other players — Sy Chatman (18.2 ppg), Freeman (14.5) and Kendall Lewis (9.8) — have recorded 20-plus point games.

ISU is No. 34 in scoring offense (83.7 ppg), so the question of where the other scoring was going to come outside of Reeves have been answered.

"Our offense is flowing very well as games go by," said Freeman, a transfer from Tennessee State who scored a career-high 34 points in the overtime win over Bucknell.. "We're learning each other very quickly. The offensive end is scary (good), but we have to improve on the defensive end."

Purdue Northwest plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference. The Pride are counting Saturday as an exhibition game ahead of a Sunday home game against Calumet College of St. Joseph (Ind.) in Hammond.

