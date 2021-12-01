Watch now: Illinois State wants to 'go out with a bang,' hopes to upset No. 6 Purdue in NCAA tourney

NORMAL — Carley Nicholson is 4-for-4 going to the NCAA Volleyball Tournament during her Illinois State career. What the senior setter/libero doesn't have yet is an NCAA tourney win.

The Redbirds (19-13) try to accomplish that Thursday. ISU takes on No. 6-seeded Purdue (23-6) at 6 p.m. (CT) at Holloway Gymnasium on the Boilermakers' campus in West Lafayette, Ind. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

"I'm not satisfied unless we're winning," said Nicholson. "I don't think any game you walk into it's good to say I have nothing to lose, especially the first round of the NCAA Tournament. We have something to prove and want to go out with a bang."

ISU knows it faces a formidable challenge against Purdue's huge front line that features 6-foot-3 senior Grace Cleveland, a Normal Community High School graduate and first-team All-American.

Redbird head coach Lean Johnson said regularly scheduling teams such as Illinois and Marquette should help get her team prepared for the moment.

"We do that for a reason. We live in the Big Ten footprint, so guess who we're going to get matched up with (in the NCAA tourney)?" she said. "We're not going to get the first-round draw that the Southeast gets. That's why I'm going to schedule them. I don't want a handout. Let's do this."

Besides Nicholson, ISU has several NCAA tourney veterans. This is the third appearance for outside hitter Sarah Kushner and libero Kaity Weimerskirch, while sophomores Kaitlyn Prondzinski, Nicole Lund and Tamara Otene played in last season's 3-1 first-round loss to UNLV when the entire tourney was held in Omaha, Neb., during the spring due to the pandemic.

This figures to be more like two years ago when ISU played at Wisconsin in a first-round NCAA match.

Kushner remembers the "crazy" atmosphere at Wisconsin Fieldhouse and expects a similar setting at Purdue.

"The Big Ten has a completely different style than the Valley, having a lot more height and power," said Kushner. "It's just a different kind of game, a lot less rallies than we have here. That's definitely going to be an adjustment, but it's also something they're going to have to adjust to with our style. It's not something I haven't seen before."

Johnson said the Boilermakers not only will be the biggest opponent the Redbirds have faced this season, but the most physical.

"The first thing is going to be can we pass in system? The nice thing they don't see a lot is we run a 6-2 (two setters)," said Johnson. "We have attackers all the way across, and that gives us an advantage to neutralize their block because we can go either direction. Our goal will be to get single blocks.

"The physicality of them offensively is we're going to have to serve tough. We might be a little more high error, but we're going to have to take some risks so they can't have all three of their 6-3 players running at us at once."

ISU believes all the pressure is on the Boilermakers, who finished tied for third in the Big Ten and have their sights set on advancing to their first Final Four.

The Redbirds are trying to ride the momentum of overcoming an 0-2 deficit to beat Loyola in five sets for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title last Saturday.

"We really don't have any pressure to win," said Kushner. "I think that will help the younger people playing more fearless and confident because it's their first postseason and we'll be in a crazy environment."

ISU hasn't posted an NCAA Tournament win since 2014 when the Redbirds beat Marquette, 3-2, in Madison, Wis.

The ISU-Purdue winner takes on Marquette (26-5) or Dayton (25-5) in a second-round match Saturday in West Lafayette.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.