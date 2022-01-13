Watch now: Illinois State volleyball coach Leah Johnson gets five-year contract extension

NORMAL – Highly successful Illinois State volleyball coach Leah Johnson has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep her on the Redbirds bench through 2027.

“Leah has built a powerhouse program that continues to push boundaries and strive for more with each championship,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. “We are grateful to have her at the helm of Illinois State volleyball and can’t wait to watch her win more championships as a Redbird.”

Taking the ISU reins in 2017, Johnson has led the Redbirds to a 104-53 record. ISU has made five postseason appearances, including the current streak of four consecutive NCAA Tournament berths that had not been accomplished since 1982-85.

“I’d like to thank President Kinzy, Kyle Brennan and Leanna Bordner for the continued privilege of leading the Redbird volleyball program,” Johnson said. “Their willingness to extend and improve the terms of my contract is just one example of the many ways they have invested in me, my family, my staff and the success of the volleyball program.

“I am fortunate to work in such a special place that respects and reflects my values and empowers me to pursue and achieve my goals.”

According to Bordner, ISU senior women’s administrator and deputy director of athletics, Johnson has been everything the university hoped she would be when hired.

“When we hired Leah, we knew she was a good coach,” Bordner said. “It is very clear she is so much more as a leader, visionary, someone who is driven to succeed, as well, committed to develop our student-athletes in all the same areas of growth.

"Her unique style as a connector has been fun to watch with the media, fan base, alums and the community. She is a winner in every sense of the word.”

Over the last five seasons with Johnson showing the way, the Redbirds have finished in the top three in Missouri Valley Conference regular season play every season, winning the Valley regular season title in both 2018 and 2020.

ISU has won three-straight MVC Tournament titles, becoming the first team to win back-to-back-to-back titles since UNI in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

“I love this team and our culture, and I am excited to build upon our past tradition of success through effort and service, while striving to grow Redbird volleyball on a national stage,” said Johnson.

Financial terms of Johnson’s contract extension were not disclosed.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

