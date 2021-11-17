Watch now: Illinois State volleyball bounces back from early struggles, looks forward to MVC tourney

NORMAL — When Illinois State's volleyball team got swept Oct. 9 at Evansville, the Redbirds' record stood at 7-11. Getting to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament?

That was the furthest thing from anyone's mind.

But looking back a month later, that forgettable night in Evansville might have been the best thing that could have happened for the Redbirds.

"Being swept by anyone is not fun and kind of lit a fire under us, so to speak," said ISU senior captain Carley Nicholson. "We kind of found it in ourselves that we're not going to let it happen again. Our mindset switched to we can beat anyone and compete with anyone, and you have to think that every single game."

When ISU faced Missouri Valley Conference-leader Loyola six days later and won, 3-1, the Redbirds flipped the switch.

Led by sophomore outside hitter Tamara Otene, ISU won eight straight matches (including 17 sets in a row during a stretch). The Redbirds have lost two of their last three matches, but can still clinch at least the No. 2 seed for next week's MVC Tournament by beating rival Bradley at 6 p.m. Friday in the regular-season finale at Redbird Arena.

ISU (16-13 overall) is tied for second in the Valley at 12-5 with Bradley, who the Redbirds beat in five sets at Peoria last month. Loyola is first at 13-3 and would need to lose at both Drake and Northern Iowa on Friday and Saturday for either ISU or Bradley to gain a title share.

However, the ISU-Bradley winner clinches at least the No. 2 seed for the MVC tourney at Redbird Arena and a valued bye into the semifinals while the Nos. 3-6 seeds play on Thanksgiving.

ISU head coach Leah Johnson realized this season would bring challenges losing 80% of the Redbirds' offense from last spring. Standout hitter Kaylee Martin (Clemson) and setter Stef Jankiewicz (Utah) departed as graduate transfers.

"They were so significant to our success for three years and played all four years," said Johnson.

But Johnson, who put together a strong nonconference schedule and wasn't concerned about the early-season record, knew the Redbirds had talent waiting in the wings to join veterans such as Sarah Kushner, a junior outside hitter, and sophomores Kaitlyn Prondzinski and Nicole Lund in the front line. Sophomore Nora Janka and freshman Katelyn Lefler took over as setters in Johnson's new 6-2 offense.

The emergence of Otene has really been a lift. The 6-foot New Zealand native was limited last season by an illness but has become a force much like Martin was.

Otene just won her second straight MVC Player of the Week honor and third overall. Otene ranks third all-time in ISU history for total kills by a Redbird sophomore with 448 and is just 47 kills away from setting the sophomore record.

"I knew she could be our best player," said Johnson, whose team is the youngest in the MVC. "I thought last year if she played we could have been top 25. We were getting votes (in the poll). I felt she was the piece that could elevate us to the next level. She slowly got to that point where she is that dominant and now is holding it."

Kushner, a three-year starter, has been ISU's "rock and anchor," said Johnson. She is second on the team with 331 kills and 315 digs.

"We never had our confidence, or knowing we were the best team, waver," said Kushner. "We always knew we were capable. We finally started executing upon that ... we really put our heads down and worked and practiced to execute at a higher clip."

Otone's play, which included 27 kills in a loss last weekend at Loyola, is not surprising Kushner, either.

"I'm happy I'm part of the team and her position group and watching her thrive in her element," said Kushner. "Last year I don't remember her practicing. It was more summer when I thought, 'This is going to be good.' This is a good environment for everyone, but especially Tam. She can take over matches. It's cool and fun to watch and see all the things she's able to achieve."

Johnson already sees this season as a huge success for the Redbirds even if they don't qualify for the NCAA by winning the MVC tourney. ISU has survived despite playing 15 different starting lineups with the league's youngest team.

Even though ISU lost control of its own fate in the league race during the last two weeks, Nicholson believes this team has shown it can bounce back already and shouldn't be counted out.

"It's good to have some adversity before going into postseason," she said. "We've identified some things we need to get better at and in those areas we've been practicing this week."

