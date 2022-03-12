Watch now: Illinois State upsets SIU to advance to first MVC tourney title game in nine years

Illinois State's Maya Wong, left, and Mary Crompton tie up Southern Illinois's Caitlin Link during Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's Kate Bullman snags a rebound during the first half of Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Women's Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
MOLINE — JuJu Redmond scored 18 points and DeAnna Wilson contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds as Illinois State upset Southern Illinois, 50-42, in a Missouri Valley Conference semifinal game Saturday at TaxSlayer Center.
The fourth-seeded Redbirds, who lost twice to regular-season champion SIU earlier this season, improved to 18-13 and advance to Sunday's 1 p.m. championship game against the winner of the other semifinal between No. 2 Missouri State and No. 3 Northern Iowa.
It will be ISU's first championship game appearance since 2013.
ISU's defense was the difference. The Redbirds held SIU (21-9) to 30.5% shooting form the field. Abby Brockmeyer, the MVC Player of Year, scored 11 points.
SIU used a 13-2 run from the end of the first half to beginning of the third quarter to take its first lead at 24-22 on Laniah Randle's short bank shot.
That didn't last long.
Maya Wong's layup off a give-and-go feed from Kate Bullman began a 13-0 run for the Redbirds. ISU held the Salukis scoreless the last 7:09 of the third quarter to bring a 35-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
ISU enjoyed a 46-32 lead before SIU scored the next eight points to get within 46-40 with 1:15 left. But Redmond sank two free throws with 22 seconds left and the Redbirds were in the clear.
ISU never trailed in the first half while taking a 20-15 lead. The Redbirds held SIU to 24.1% shooting. However, ISU committed 10 turnovers while the Salukis took an 18-13 rebounding advantage.
The Redbirds used a 9-1 run to gain a 13-6 lead after the first quarter. When Mary Crompton sank a 3-pointer from the wing, ISU had an 18-8 lead with 2:35 left.
SIU scored the last four points before halftime to get within five at the break. Brockmeyer converted inside before a steal and layup from Laniah Randle with four seconds left.
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: Illinois State Redbirds women's basketball 2021-22
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Illinois State's Maya Wong, left, and Mary Crompton tie up Southern Illinois's Caitlin Link during Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.