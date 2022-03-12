Watch now: Illinois State upsets SIU to advance to first MVC tourney title game in nine years

MOLINE — JuJu Redmond scored 18 points and DeAnna Wilson contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds as Illinois State upset Southern Illinois, 50-42, in a Missouri Valley Conference semifinal game Saturday at TaxSlayer Center.

The fourth-seeded Redbirds, who lost twice to regular-season champion SIU earlier this season, improved to 18-13 and advance to Sunday's 1 p.m. championship game against the winner of the other semifinal between No. 2 Missouri State and No. 3 Northern Iowa.

It will be ISU's first championship game appearance since 2013.

ISU's defense was the difference. The Redbirds held SIU (21-9) to 30.5% shooting form the field. Abby Brockmeyer, the MVC Player of Year, scored 11 points.

SIU used a 13-2 run from the end of the first half to beginning of the third quarter to take its first lead at 24-22 on Laniah Randle's short bank shot.

That didn't last long.

Maya Wong's layup off a give-and-go feed from Kate Bullman began a 13-0 run for the Redbirds. ISU held the Salukis scoreless the last 7:09 of the third quarter to bring a 35-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

ISU enjoyed a 46-32 lead before SIU scored the next eight points to get within 46-40 with 1:15 left. But Redmond sank two free throws with 22 seconds left and the Redbirds were in the clear.

ISU never trailed in the first half while taking a 20-15 lead. The Redbirds held SIU to 24.1% shooting. However, ISU committed 10 turnovers while the Salukis took an 18-13 rebounding advantage.

The Redbirds used a 9-1 run to gain a 13-6 lead after the first quarter. When Mary Crompton sank a 3-pointer from the wing, ISU had an 18-8 lead with 2:35 left.

SIU scored the last four points before halftime to get within five at the break. Brockmeyer converted inside before a steal and layup from Laniah Randle with four seconds left.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.