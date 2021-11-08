Watch now: Illinois State trying to gel ASAP with basketball season opener at hand

NORMAL — Mark Freeman doesn't know "the exact time or date" when Illinois State's basketball team will feel truly comfortable with each other on the basketball court.

However, the 5-foot-11 junior point guard is confident it happens sooner rather than later.

"We're together almost every day, 24/7 on and off the court," said Freeman, a transfer from Tennessee State. "That makes it easier on the court. I think we're going to gel really quick because we're so close off the court, so that brings us more wins on the court."

A team similar to the Redbirds and trying to blend in newcomers with some returners will provide the first test. North Carolina Wilmington, picked to finish ninth in the 10-team Colonial Athletic Association, faces ISU at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redbird Arena.

The Seahawks are coming off a 7-10 season when they had 14 games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

ISU, which went 7-18 last season, was picked to finish last in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Redbirds added Freeman and forwards Kendall Lewis (Appalachian State), Liam McChesney (Utah State) and Ryan Schmitt (Des Moines Area Community College) to go with key returners Antonio Reeves, Josiah Strong, Howard Fleming Jr. and Emon Washington. Forward Sy Chatman also returns after opting out most of last season.

The Redbirds tuned up for the opener with an 85-59 exhibition victory against Division II Davenport (Mich.). Reeves, a junior guard who put his name in the NBA Draft before withdrawing in the summer, exploded for 34 points.

"Everybody watching might want to get used to that, for sure," said Freeman, who added 11 points and 10 assists.

Reeves didn't start because of what ISU head coach Dan Muller called "some very minor program standards" that weren't met. That also held Fleming out of the contest.

Muller said Monday that Fleming is "good to go" against UNCW. The Redbirds figure to need all the ballhandlers they can as the Seahawks like to use different kinds of presses and push the tempo offensively.

"They're fast, they press and they have good size at the guard positions," said Muller. "They don't have a lot of size inside, but they play a lot of guys."

Freeman and Fleming figure to be the Redbirds' primary ballhandlers, but Reeves and Strong also will do their fair share of facilitating the offense.

Muller believes Freeman can cut down on the turnovers he committed while at Tennessee State (172 in 52 games). Freeman said his four turnovers in the exhibition were "a little too many."

"He has all the skills to be a great assist-to-turnover ratio guy," said Muller. "He'll have ball in his hands a lot. You want your players to play aggressive and not tentatively, yet you have to play with discipline."

Jaylen Sims, a 6-6 senior guard, was UNCW's leading scorer last season with 17.8 points per game, although he was limited to 12 games. Mike Okaura, a 6-4 guard, chipped in 14.2 points. Point guard Shykeim Phillips is back after playing only two games.

Jaylen Farnes played three years at UNCW before transferring to Nicholls State, where he averaged 9.3 points last season. The 6-3 guard has returned to the Seahawks this season. Another important addition is 6-7 James Baker from Morehead State.

Muller said UNCW has "physical, big wing forwards. They will push it really hard ... transition will be very important." The Seahawks cruised past Division II Francis Marion, 101-72, in an exhibition last week.

Getting off to a good start could be crucial for ISU, which goes on the road to Eastern Michigan on Friday before returning at Redbird Arena for two games next week.

Muller hopes his team has the "sixth man" in its favor after playing in front of empty seats because of the pandemic last season.

"It's not home-court advantage because of the color of the court, but it's home-court advantage because of fans in the stands," he said. "I know our fans give our players confidence. We're looking forward to seeing that (Tuesday) night."

Two to redshirt

Muller said two freshmen walk-ons — 6-5 Elijah Williams from Lawrenceville, Ga., and 6-1 Julian Samuels from Annawan — will redshirt to preserve four years of eligibility. They will be allowed to practice and travel with the team.

