Watch now: Illinois State tries to play spoiler in MVC race against Loyola

NORMAL — It might seem Loyola has so much more to play for in the Missouri Valley Conference's final week of the regular season than Illinois State.

The Redbirds would politely disagree.

While Loyola is in a dogfight for the league title, ISU wants to earn a little respect. That would come with an upset win during Monday's 7 p.m. contest against the Ramblers at Redbird Arena.

The Redbirds have dropped to 11-17 overall and 4-11 in the MVC after losing eight of their last nine games. That includes two last week to Northern Iowa and Bradley after Dan Muller was fired as ISU's head coach and replaced by associate head coach Brian Jones for the rest of the season.

"We, as a team, have to stay together as brothers and put that past us because we have games left in the season and the (MVC) tournament," said ISU point guard Mark Freeman following Saturday's 72-64 loss to Bradley. "We have to stay locked in together."

Loyola (20-6, 11-4 MVC) is coming off a rare home loss Saturday. The Ramblers' 83-76 setback against Drake knocked them out of sole possession of the Valley lead and put them a half-game behind UNI.

The top five teams in the league — UNI (12-4), Loyola, Missouri State (11-5), Drake (10-5) and Bradley (10-6) — are bunched within two games of each other.

"We have three games in six days, but we have to take each game one at a time," said Loyola first-year head coach Drew Valentine after Saturday's game. "We're in control of our own destiny. We can't let this one domino into our next one against Illinois State."

Monday's game is a makeup of the Jan. 5 contest that was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak inside ISU's team.

Jones was encouraged by the Redbirds' play last week, which started in a 72-70 loss to UNI two days after Muller was fired. ISU got a chance to settle in for a couple days and led Bradley at halftime before fouls derailed the Redbirds' hopes in the second half.

"I truly believe this — we're close. We're very close," said Jones. "If we can continue to tighten up two minutes in the first half and three minutes in the second half, value the ball and get a couple rebounds here and there, teams will be scared of us in St. Louis. I will say that."

ISU also has three games this week. The Redbirds travel to Southern Illinois on Wednesday before finishing up at home Saturday against Indiana State.

"We, as coaches, just have to be smart not wearing them out too much mentally because I know we won't physically (in practice)," said Jones. "They have to be sharp mentally and physically."

This will be Loyola's final game against ISU as an MVC member. The Ramblers have announced they will leave the league when the school year ends and join the Atlantic-10 Conference.

ISU won't be sorry to see Loyola gone. The Ramblers have dominated the Redbirds the last five years, winning five straight and nine of the last 10 games. Because of last year's quirky schedule caused by the pandemic, the last four ISU-Loyola games have been played in Chicago.

That includes a 78-64 victory for the Ramblers on Feb. 2. Loyola led by 20 points at halftime before ISU regrouped.

"What we have to build upon is we played really well in the second half of that game. The first half we weren't really good," said Jones. "The second half we scored at a pretty good clip and defended at a higher level. We have to build upon that."

Lucas Williamson, one of Loyola's four "super seniors" who gained an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the pandemic, is making a strong case for capturing the Larry Bird Trophy as the MVC's most valuable player.

Long regarded as the league's best defender, the 6-4 Williamson's offense has gone up a couple notches this season. He ranks seventh in league games with a 16.4 scoring average and is No. 1 in 3-point percentage at 44.2%. Williamson set a career high with 27 points in the first ISU meeting, which he matched Saturday against Drake.

"They just do what they do and run a gazillion sets," said Jones. "That's why it's so hard on a one-day prep because they run so much stuff. You have to pick your poison. What are you willing to give up and what are you trying to take away?"

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.