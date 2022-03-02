Watch now: Illinois State tries to forget about big win against Indiana State in MVC tourney rematch

ST. LOUIS — When Illinois State hammered Evansville by 38 points on Jan. 21, the Redbirds were ultra-confident heading into a rematch between the same teams two days later.

Too confident it turns out.

Evansville turned things around, taking a 56-53 victory as the Redbirds looked like a completely different team. It continued a pattern of the last two seasons for ISU of following up a huge victory — sometimes against the same team — with a clunker.

Which brings us to Thursday.

The Redbirds finished the regular season Saturday with a decisive 86-64 victory against Indiana State. Now ISU (12-19) and the Sycamores (11-19) collide again at 6 p.m. in a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament play-in game at Enterprise Center.

"For us throughout the year we've experienced a lot of highs and lows. Some of those lows came after our biggest highs," said ISU senior Josiah Strong. "Going through that in the regular season prepared us for now.

"Obviously we played Indiana State pretty well last game, but we know it's going to be a new game. Our preparation coming into the game is it's going to be a completely different ballgame than our last game."

The ISU-Indiana State winner won't have much time to celebrate. Regular-season champion Northern Iowa (18-10) awaits whoever prevails in a noon quarterfinal game Friday.

Indiana State split the season series with the Redbirds. The Sycamores scored the last 11 points on Feb. 12 in Terre Haute to stun the Redbirds, 60-57. The next day, ISU head coach Dan Muller was fired.

ISU expects Indiana State to come in wanting to prove Saturday's performance at Redbird Arena was a fluke.

"They're going to make changes and tweaks that didn't work for them on both sides of the ball," said ISU interim head coach Brian Jones. "We need to tighten up some things, too. It's March and our guys have to understand that they can't just assume they can walk into a building they've never played in (and win)."

Cooper Neese played a huge role in Indiana State's win on Feb. 12. He scored 28 points and burned the Redbirds down the stretch.

But on Saturday, ISU held the junior guard to three points and Indiana State's other main guy, junior swingman Cameron Henry, to five points.

"We didn't play with the same level of fight and intensity that we have all year. He (Neese) is obviously our guy," said Indiana State first-year head coach Josh Schertz. "We need those guys to play well to win. Both those guys will respond well and be ready to go Thursday."

Schertz knows the Sycamores can't let ISU's Antonio Reeves, the league's leading scorer with a 20.2 average, explode for 28 points again like he did Saturday, either.

But Indiana State needs to be more aware of Howard Fleming. The Redbird sophomore guard scored 20 points and sank three 3-pointers, both career highs, in Saturday's game.

"Once he saw it go in, we had to adjust quicker and better and be there a little closer on the catch," said Schertz. "That's where we didn't make the adjustment."

Schertz joked about being glad this isn't the Tour de France where results carry over from one day to the next.

Jones, too, is trying to sell his team the scoreboard will read 0-0 at the start.

"We're going to have to play at a high level and shoot it at a high level like we did Saturday," he said. "It's two very similar teams as far as style and size-wise. It's a coin flip. Whoever values the ball and string stops together will be the team that comes out on top."

ISU's win Saturday snapped a five-game losing streak. The Redbirds have shown they can play with the league's best teams, beating Missouri State and losing by one to Drake and two to UNI.

That gives the Redbirds hopes of a Cinderella run to close the season before what figures to be a hectic offseason with the naming of a new head coach and several players expected to move on in the transfer portal.

"For us we're coming in with a different energy than we have been," said Strong. "It's been an interesting season. We've had a lot of adversity. We've seen ourselves get hot before during stretches of the season. It's all about playing your best basketball at the end of the season. That's what we're trying to do."

'Captain' Reeves

Reeves was named captain of the MVC Most-Improved Team, which was selected by the league's beat writers, on Wednesday. His scoring average rose by almost eight points from the 2020-21 season.

Joining Reeves on the most improved team were Neese, Sheldon Edwards (Valparaiso), Rienk Mast (Bradley) and Garrett Sturtz (Drake).

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

