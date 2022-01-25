Watch now: Illinois State tries to bounce back with Sy Chatman out with torn ACL

NORMAL — Playing without a starter is something Illinois State's basketball team has dealt with during the last month because of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

Playing without their best scoring presence in the post and top rebounder is something new for the Redbirds — and it couldn't come at a tougher time.

ISU head coach Dan Muller said junior forward Sy Chatman tore his ACL and will be out for the rest of the season.

The shorthanded Redbirds play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Drake in a Missouri Valley Conference game at Redbird Arena. Chatman injured his left knee with 58 seconds left in Sunday's 56-53 loss at Evansville. Muller confirmed Tuesday it was a torn ACL.

Chatman was averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. With the next three games against some of the MVC's best teams — including Saturday at Northern Iowa and next Wednesday at Loyola — the Redbirds (10-10 overall, 3-4 MVC) need to adjust quickly.

"Any time one of your top guys is not available, other guys have to step up, whether it's Ryan Schmitt or other bigs off the bench or whether we play a little smaller," Muller said.

Sophomore guard Howard Fleming Jr. is confident the Redbirds can adjust and doesn't believe Chatman's loss puts any more urgency on the team.

"Everyone knows they have a big role on the team, whether it's to practice hard or go out in a game and perform and drop 20," Fleming said. "Everyone knows they have a little extra piece they have to step up on. It's no pressure. We put the work in. It's nothing new to our guys. We should all be prepared for it."

Getting over the mental hurdle of losing to Evansville — after routing the Purple Aces by 38 points two days earlier — only compounds matters for ISU.

Muller didn't see the players Monday because of an NCAA-mandated day off. But Fleming said the players discussed what went wrong at Evansville on Sunday.

"When we got back we huddled up and talked to each other about it," he said. "We're all on the same page and mindsets are good. It looks like a good couple games coming down the road."

Social media was buzzing Sunday, as it usually does for every team in the country after a crushing loss.

While Muller said he avoids looking at social media, he knows the players are on it all the time and they see the negativity directed at the coaches and team.

"That's part of being a young person today and an athlete," he said. "If we're worrying about that it's obviously going to be a long season. Hopefully our guys are smarter than that."

While ISU had just one day to prep for Drake (14-6, 5-2), the Redbirds know all about the Bulldogs after playing them two weeks ago in Des Moines, Iowa.

ISU was short-handed, just coming off a COVID pause with point guard Mark Freeman and Fleming out with ankle injuries, as Drake took an 86-75 victory. Chatman didn't start that game, but came off the bench to provide 14 points in 25 minutes.

"Chatman didn't play as many minutes as he had previously. We got to see them without him," said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. "They still run their offense the way they do it. They maybe don't iso the post quite as much without him. They're still going to get in ball screens and play off that."

Drake has played the last four games without starting forward ShanQuan Hemphill (9.4 ppg) because of lingering problems with a foot injury.

Point guard Roman Penn also is dealing with foot pain going back to last season, but has stayed in the lineup. He helped rally Drake late in regulation Saturday to beat UNI in overtime on the road.

"You've got a guy out there playing with a broken foot and it's hurting him," DeVries said. "It seems like every time he falls he rolls on that thing a little bit. He just wants to play and be out there so bad. You can see it and his leadership."

Muller said it isn't only Penn that makes Drake go. Saturday's game was the third this season where the Bulldogs had five players score in double figures.

Swingman Tucker DeVries, the coach's son, is the Bulldogs' leading scoring with a 13.3 average, and is likely headed for MVC Freshman of the Year honors.

"They play with urgency and toughness and confidence," said Muller, whose team has lost four straight to Drake. "They've won a lot of close games because of those things. You just have to admire their toughness, period."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.