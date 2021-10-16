Watch now: Illinois State trails No. 3 North Dakota State at halftime

NORMAL – No. 3-ranked North Dakota State leads Illinois State, 10-0, at halftime Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Missouri Valley Football Conference action.

NDSU opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Quincy Patterson to Christian Watson on third-and-goal with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

The Bison picked up 58 of 67 yards on the seven-play drive through the air.

ISU safety Clayton Isbell stopped an NDSU drive with an interception early in the second quarter.

The most successful Redbird possession of the opening half took ISU to the Bison 29-yard line. With a stiff breeze in ISU’s face, the Redbirds decided against a 46-yard field goal attempt and a fourth down pass was incomplete.

NDSU tacked on a 46-yard Jake Reinholz field goal on the final play of the first half.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.