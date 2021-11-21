Watch now: Illinois State to search far and wide for offensive solutions

NORMAL – As Illinois State wrapped up its worst full football season since 2008 with a loss to Indiana State on Saturday, according to Coach Brock Spack, all options are on the table to reinvigorate a misfiring offense.

“Everything is open as far as the recruiting process: four-year guys, transfer portal, junior college route, high school route,” Spack said. “We’re looking for high impact. We need more speed on offense, too. We’ve got to get speed on the field.”

While finishing 4-7, ISU scored just 18.4 points per game. Nearly 25 percent of that total came in a season-opening 49-7 win over Butler.

The Redbirds’ 202 points were the fewest since 1990 when ISU managed 198.

And with freshman tailback Cole Mueller piling up 977 rushing yards, the inefficiency of the passing game stood out.

“We’re not very good at throwing the football. That’s been a big part of what we do,” Spack said. “From protection to route running to accurate throwing, it’s everything.”

Largely because of injuries, ISU never settled on an offensive line.

“There was no consistency with the same lineup every Saturday,” said Spack. “We’ve been Rolodexing guys in and out for whatever reasons.”

Bohlken shines

At least statistically, graduating senior JT Bohlken leaves ISU as the best punter in school history.

Bohlken’s career average of 42.62 yards takes over the top spot from Ryan Hoffman (2001, '03-'05) at 42.17. Bohlken's 10,569 punting yards also are first, besting the 10,444 yards of Mike McCabe from 1985-88.

With 248 career punts, Bohlken ranks third behind McCabe with 262 and Todd Kurz with 252 from 1993-96.

Gearhart emerges

Junior safety Dillon Gearhart had 10 tackles over six games entering Saturday. With starting safety Clayton Isbell out while in concussion protocol, Gearhart matched that total with a team-leading 10 stops against Indiana State.

“It felt good to play hard. That’s what we really wanted to do,” Gearhart said. “My biggest focus was laying it all out for the seniors. I know this was their last game, and there was a lot on the line for that.”

Linebacker Shanon Reid added eight tackles in his final game at ISU. Lineman Braydon Deming had seven tackles, and sixth-year senior cornerback Jarrell Jackson had six tackles and two pass break ups in his farewell performance.

Tevis to graduate

Dalton Tevis, the Redbird defensive end who came to ISU as a walk-on and leaves as a scholarship player, is departing to begin his post football career.

A Normal Community High School graduate, Tevis will graduate in December with a degree in cyber security and begin working for State Farm in the same field.

Peine’s pals

On Senior Day, the family of offensive lineman Kirby Peine was unable to make the trip from California.

So Peine called on a couple of old offensive line buddies to accompany him Saturday. On one side was Gabe Megginson and on the other was Drew Himmelman, who is on the Denver Broncos practice squad. The Broncos are on a bye this week.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

