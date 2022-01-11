Watch now: Illinois State to resume season, but questions remain

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's time to play basketball again for Illinois State.

Just who plays — and for how long — remains a mystery only the Redbirds know for sure.

After having two games postponed last week because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, ISU gets back on the court at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Drake in a Missouri Valley Conference game at the Knapp Center.

"We have no excuses. We're not going up there just to play a game. We're not feeling sorry for ourselves," said Redbird head coach Dan Muller before leaving campus Tuesday. "We're going up there to compete and give ourselves a chance. I just told the guys (after practice), 'We're not close to 100%. It's going to be hard. Don't think it isn't.'

"We're putting that on the table. We're not going to lie to ourselves. But these are the things we have to do better to give ourselves the best chance."

Muller wouldn't say which players have been affected or how much each has practiced in the last week. He did say a couple players practiced Tuesday at Redbird Arena "for the first time in a long time."

The COVID-19 outbreak began a day after an 81-76 overtime loss at Valparaiso on Jan. 2 that dropped ISU to 8-7 overall and 1-1 in the Valley.

Muller expected 13 of the 18 rostered players to be on the airplane Tuesday afternoon. He said a couple of the redshirts (junior Alex Kotv and freshmen walk-ons Elijah Williams and Julian Samuels) might not travel for safety reasons.

ISU point guard Mark Freeman remains doubtful to play with a severely sprained ankle suffered Dec. 29 at Wisconsin.

The Redbirds' starting lineup won't be the same as it was at Valparaiso, according to Muller. However, Drake (11-5, 2-1) won't be able to tell which ISU players are going to play their usual minutes until the game actually begins.

"There are a handful of guys that I have a minutes number in my mind, and some of that is 35-38 minutes for some of them," said Muller. "And some of it is guys who just came back, 10-15 (minutes) if you had one day of practice which we have some of those guys.

"But the game always goes a different way. We've got to be smart and stay out of foul trouble, and we'll have some lineups on the court that we've never had in a game — ever. That's OK. You just have to figure it out in games like this."

Drake head coach Darian DeVries knows about ISU's plight in the last week. Yet he's also aware the Redbirds are leading the Valley in scoring (80.4 points per game), led by Antonio Reeves' league-high 21.1 average, and third in 3-point field goal percentage (.379).

"We're not sure who's available or what they've got now, but I don't think they're going to forget how to shoot because those guys can all score," said DeVries. "They're fun to watch. Hopefully they're not as fun to watch when we play them. I love how they play on offense and the pace they play at."

Muller said ISU probably won't push the pace as much as usual. Part of that will be because of the Redbirds' limited roster and trying to keep players who need to play heavy minutes out of foul trouble, but also because of Drake's full-court man-to-man pressure that lengthens possessions.

Drake, the favorite in the MVC preseason poll, is dealing with its own injury issues.

Senior point guard Roman Penn, who finished second in last year's league MVP voting, is slowed by a foot injury that knocked him out of the MVC and NCAA tournaments last year. Penn has only played in nine games.

Penn played 23 minutes in Saturday's 60-59 win at Evansville, contributing six points, five assists and three rebounds.

"He's got an injury that is not going to heal. It's something he's not able to practice much," said DeVries. "He's trying to play. We'll see how long he can do that. Long term it's probably something he'll have to go back and have fixed. We'll let that be his decision right now."

Drake senior forward ShanQuan Hemphill had his own foot issues at the end of last season when he was a second-team all-Valley selection. Hemphill's scoring average has dipped from 13.2 to 9.4.

"He's another guy who is in a position of not being able to practice much," said DeVries. "We're having to manage some of his workload and things. He's kind of day by day how he feels. He lets me know and we work off that."

Taking up some of the slack has been a person familiar to DeVries. His son, Tucker, is a 6-foot-7 freshman wing who leads the Bulldogs with a 13.0 scoring mark. The younger DeVries is the overwhelming favorite to win the MVC Freshman of the Year award.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.