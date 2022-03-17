Watch now: Illinois State to face sellout crowd in NCAA Tournament against Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Don’t walk up to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena box office Friday afternoon and try to purchase a ticket for the Illinois State-Iowa NCAA Tournament game.

The lights will be off because all 14,382 seats have been sold.

A Redbird team that has not played before a crowd of more than 2,261 all season will not only have to contend with the No. 8-nationally ranked Hawkeyes but their devoted fans as well.

“It feels so good,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “It makes me feel like our product is appreciated by our fans. We don’t take it for granted. It doesn’t happen everywhere.

"It’s harder to come into an environment that is hostile and loud and communicate as a group. It can get you down, take the wind out of our sails.”

At 19-13, the Redbirds are the No. 15 seed in the Greensboro Regional. Iowa (23-7) is a No. 2 seed.

“How awesome. We’re not looking at it as a negative,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “We’re not overwhelmed. Our program gets to be on ESPN, and we get to put our brand out there. We’re thrilled. It sure beats the alternative of watching it on TV.”

ISU junior guard Mary Crompton is a native of Iowa City.

“I went to a lot of Iowa games growing up, but their program is at a new level, especially right now,” Crompton said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Carver as full as it will probably be. I think we’re all looking forward to the experience. Even if they are cheering for the other team, it beats an empty gym for sure.”

If the Redbirds spring an upset, it would be ground-breaking. Fifteen seeds are 0-108 against two seeds in women’s tournament history.

No. 7 seed Colorado faces No. 10 Creighton in the 12:30 p.m. opener on Friday. The winners square off Sunday with a Sweet Sixteen berth on the line.

Crompton honored

Earlier this week, Crompton was among 16 women’s basketball players to be named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Crompton was part of the Academic All-American third team. She becomes just the second player in ISU history to earn the honor, joining Beth Landes Ehresman in 1980.

The junior guard was previously named Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Crompton maintains a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.

She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in biology after having graduated in three years with a bachelor’s degree in physiology, neuroscience and behavior in May 2021.

“Mary is a coach’s dream come true,” Gillespie said. “I’m not sure there’s a better ambassador for Illinois State. Every goal Mary has set for herself she has achieved already.”

Iowa gets defensive

The Hawkeyes have made a concerted effort to improve their defense over last season.

“We worked on it a lot,” said All-American guard Caitlin Clark. “It wasn’t always fun, but it’s what we needed to do.”

Iowa gave up 80.3 points per game and allowed opponents to shoot 44.5 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21. The Hawkeyes trimmed those numbers to 70.8, 39.4 and 30.6, respectively this season.

“Team wise and individually, we’ve improved tremendously,” senior forward Monika Czinano said. “We realized the value of it more than last year, and we’re seeing the rewards.”

Intriguing matchup

Creighton ranks 24th nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 12.8, while Colorado is 47th in forcing turnovers at 18.5.

“They are both sound and disruptive. They are pretty good at both those things,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said. “We will have to take care of the ball.”

Flanery is a familiar face to ISU. He has been the Bluejays’ coach since the 2002-03 season. Creighton was part of the Missouri Valley Conference along with ISU until leaving for the Big East after the 2012-13 campaign.

Creighton senior guard Rachael Saunders, who is returning to her hometown after a high school career at Iowa City West, leads the Bluejays in fouls at 73.

“Rachael plays a lot like her dad,” said Flanery, “and her dad was a football player.”

Creighton began its season with a closed scrimmage against Iowa in Iowa City.

Colorado’s ride

The Buffaloes were the last undefeated team in Division I while winning their first 13 games. Colorado’s first loss came to No. 2 Stanford and dropped its next two games at Oregon State and Arizona State in overtime as part of a 1-5 stretch.

“Those (overtime losses) were games we could have won, should have won. It jumped on our backs,” Buffaloes coach JR Payne said. “We’re great then struggle, struggle, struggle. We were very self reflective. We knew we were better than this. It was what are we going to do about it.”

“We tried to come together as a team and take action on what we needed to improve, not just talk about it,” said senior guard Peanut Tuitele.

Three of Colorado’s eight losses came to Stanford.

Why JR?

The Colorado coach’s given name is Ali-Marie.

According to the Buffaloes game notes, she “earned the nickname from her dad after J.R. Ewing (of the television show Dallas) because he was tough and she would fight with her older brothers.”

Payne’s husband Toriano Towns is the team’s associate head coach.

