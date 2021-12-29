Watch now: Illinois State throws scare into No. 24 Wisconsin before Badgers avoid upset bid

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin bolted to an early 20-point lead before Illinois State finally settled down and put a scare into the Badgers on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

The Redbirds battled back and were within one on Antonio Reeves' dunk with 2:01 left. However, the No. 24-ranked Badgers held on to take a 89-85 victory.

Reeves paced ISU (8-6) with 23 points while Sy Chatman added 22 and Josiah Strong and Kendall Lewis scored 15 each.

Wisconsin (10-2) received 21 points from 7-footer Steven Crowl and sophomore guard Johnny Davis had 20.

ISU played without starting guard Howard Fleming Jr., presumably because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Also out for the Redbirds were Harouna Sissoko and Malcolm Miller.

Wisconsin, which canceled its game last week against George Mason because of COVID-19 issues, didn't dress five players, including three of its top subs.

ISU point guard Mark Freeman injured his right ankle fighting for a rebound with 7:27 left in the first half and had to be helped off the court. He didn't return, putting his availability for Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference game at Valparaiso in question.

Chatman opened the second half by sinking a 15-foot jumper as ISU got within 46-38. But the Badgers went on an 9-0 run to take a 15-point lead.

ISU countered with an 18-8 run, getting within 63-56 as Reeves sank a 3-pointer and hit a floater with 12:11 left. When Chatman sank two free throws with 8:35 left, the Wisconsin lead was down to 68-63 as the crowd began to get nervous.

Reeves' 3-pointer got ISU within 73-72. Crowl followed with a three-point play before Emon Washington split a pair of free throws as ISU trailed, 76-73, with 4:06 left.

Reeves' dunk brought ISU within 81-80. Reeves had a chance to give the Redbirds the lead but missed a 10-foot floater. When Reeves fouled out with 1:13 left, Brad Davison sank two free throws for a three-point lead. Chatman picked up his fifth foul on a charge with 59 seconds left.

Strong's long 3-pointer with 12 seconds left pulled ISU within 87-85. But Davison sank two free throws with six seconds left to finally put away the Redbirds.

Wisconsin bumped the lead back to 81-75 before Chatman's three-point play and Reeves' layup off Chatman's steal got the Redbirds within one again.

The Redbirds missed their first four shots from 3-point range and committed five turnovers. When Davis sank a 12-foot turnaround jumper, the Badgers led 26-6 with 11:25 left in the first half.

Strong broke the 3-point drought and ISU seemed to take a deep breath. A 10-0 run cut the Badgers' lead to 29-20. Reeves scored his first basket with six minutes left and the Redbirds stayed within range the rest of the half.

ISU could have gotten within four with less than a minute left. But Washington missed a wide-open 3-pointer and Crowl converted from outside the arc to give Wisconsin a 46-36 halftime advantage.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

