Watch now: Illinois State takes overtime victory over No. 13 Northern Iowa

NORMAL — Jackson Waring's 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Nagel on the second play of overtime lifted Illinois State to a 17-10 overtime victory over No. 13-ranked Northern Iowa in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

ISU's defense stopped Northern Iowa after Nagel's touchdown to secure the Redbirds' first overtime win since 2015.

The Redbirds improved to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the MVFC while UNI dropped to 5-4 and 3-3.

After not making a first down in the second half, ISU finished with 164 yards of total offense compared to UNI's 315.

ISU took a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter before UNI rallied.

UNI moved to ISU's 9 early in the fourth quarter. ISU's defense stiffened and Matthew Cook kicked a 27-yard field goal to cut the Redbirds' lead to 10-3 with 9:48 left.

Theo Day's 4-yard touchdown pass to Sam Schnee in the back of the end zone with 2:35 left tied the game at 10-all.

A punting derby broke out in the first half (11 combined) as defenses ruled.

UNI had 119 yards, but only 16 on the ground, while the Redbirds were held to 68 yards. ISU recorded three sacks.

The only first-half touchdown came when ISU's Clayton Isbell caught an errant Theo Day pass at the Panthers' 40 and returned it down the sideline and into the end zone with 4:11 left in the first half.

Punter JT Bohlken recorded ISU's longest play. He took off and rushed for 21 yards, moving ISU into UNI territory for the first time midway through the second quarter.

But the Redbirds stalled and were forced to punt.

A 16-yard pass from Waring to tight end Bryson Deming on third-and-down helped set by Aidan Bresnahan's 44-yard field into the wind with :03 left for a 10-0 lead at the break.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.