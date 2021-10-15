Watch now: Illinois State takes on powerhouse North Dakota State on Homecoming

NORMAL — The Illinois State and North Dakota State football programs have fashioned quite an eventful history over the past decade.

ISU and NDSU were Missouri Valley Football Conference co-champions in 2014 and ’15, met in the 2014 FCS national championship game, and in the 2019 playoff quarterfinals.

Yet in recent years the Bison have had the rivalry’s upper hand with 10 straight victories over the Redbirds and carry a No. 3 national ranking into Hancock Stadium on Saturday to provide the opposition for a 2 p.m. Homecoming clash.

“I think they’ve really elevated the league. Everybody is trying to match that,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of an NDSU program that has won eight of the past 10 FCS national titles. “When you try to match that, it makes the league better and better. Either match it or get run out of the stadium every time you face them.”

The Redbirds (2-3, 0-2 in the MVFC) have tested the Bison the past two meetings while losing 21-13 in a spring contest and 9-3 in the 2019 playoffs.

“The record probably isn’t what they want, but the product is there,” said NDSU coach Matt Entz. “This is another big challenge for us. Look at their body of work. They were beating a really good Southern Illinois team with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.”

On the 100th Homecoming in school history, the Redbirds square off with a Bison team that is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the MVFC while outscoring opponents, 177-43.

“You can’t ask for a better opportunity than that,” ISU defensive end Josh Dinga said. “We’ve got a good team coming in, and we’ve got to play well through all four quarters. I think it will be fun Saturday.”

“It’s an exciting game. It’s always exciting playing against the Bison,” said Redbirds safety Clayton Isbell. “We’re going into it playing fast and physical like we should. Their quarterback, Quincy Patterson, is a big body who can throw the ball and run the ball. Getting him down on the ground, it starts right there.”

Patterson is a 6-foot-3, 246-pound Virginia Tech transfer who has passed for 612 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 266 yards and five more scores.

“Their quarterback runs big, runs downhill. He’s a handful to tackle,” Spack said. “They are very good at running the football. They haven’t had to throw to win games. But that guy (Patterson) can throw it over your head.”

NDSU’s leading rusher is Dominic Gonnella at 287 yards with fullback Hunter Leupke at 183. Christian Watson, who is also a dangerous kick returner, has a team-high 14 receptions for 362 yards.

Bryce Jefferson returns to lead the Redbird offense at quarterback. Jefferson left on the initial drive of the Sept. 18 win over Eastern Illinois and missed all of the next two games with a shoulder sprain.

The Redbirds tailback rotation will need to carve out some modicum of success against a typically stout Bison defense that lost standout end Spencer Waege to a season-ending injury and is led in tackles by middle linebacker Jackson Hankey and strong safety Michael Tutsie.

Cole Mueller (373 yards rushing), Pha’leak Brown and Nigel White will be joined in a tailback rotation by freshman Wenkers Wright, who is expected to make his college debut after suffering a knee injury during an impressive August scrimmage performance.

“Coach Spack is a defensive-minded coach,” Entz said. “They probably feel very similar about games as we do. Play really good defense and be able to run the ball has been a good recipe for Illinois State.”

Coming off a bye week, the Redbirds have been outscored 55-7 in the second half of their past two games, losses to Southern Illinois and Missouri State.

“We’ve been emphasizing finishing our games,” said Dinga. “We’ve got to play as good the second half as we do the first half. It’s definitely not fatigue. We’ve got to stay focused through all four quarters. I don’t know what happens the second half, but we’ve got to find a way to get it done.”

Hall of Fame

Former ISU offensive lineman Stafford Davis is among the inductees into the athletic department's Percy Family Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Also entering the Hall are Andi Hardwick (volleyball), Todd Schroeder (baseball), Sade Sealy (track and field) and Rachel Tejada (soccer).

WGN sports director and 1976 ISU graduate Dan Roan will receive the Institutional Great Award.

