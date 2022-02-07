 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

ILLINOIS STATE SOFTBALL

Watch now: Illinois State softball hopes to exceed expectations

  • 0

NORMAL — The Illinois State softball team won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship with a 17-5 record last spring.

Yet heavy personnel losses led to ISU being forecast for sixth in the league’s preseason poll.

Will that motivate the Redbirds?

“I sure hope so,” said Coach Melinda Fischer, whose 37th season in the ISU dugout begins Thursday in a four-day tournament at South Florida in Tampa.

Senior outfielder Michele Calabrese is a willing rider on that motivational bus.

“I think we’re going to prove them wrong, for sure,” she said. “We know what we have. We’re excited to get out there and do what we do best.”

040719-blm-spt-1isusoft

Illinois State's Emme Olson tags out Northern Iowa's Courtney Krodinger at second base during the first game of their Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Marian Kneer Stadium. UNI beat ISU, 6-2.

If the Redbirds indeed prove the MVC wrong, it will likely mean unproven pitchers emerged as dependable hurlers.

ISU lost pitcher Morgan Day (19-6) to graduation and Mack Leonard (11-4) to Florida State. That duo started 40 of 41 games and worked all but eight innings of a 31-10 season.

“That’s an unproven area,” said Fischer, who will send juniors Amanda Fox and Hannah Ross, sophomore Allison Tillema and freshman Annie Volkers into the circle. “It’s their time, their place and their team. I think they’re ready to go.”

The offense is considerably more experienced with second baseman Emme Olson and left fielder Kaili Chval leading the way.

EMME OLSON 2021 HEDSHOT

Olson

A senior, Olson batted .318 with four homers and 28 RBIs last season. The Olympia product is a preseason all-MVC selection.

“We show a lot of promise and potential,” Olson said. “We have a variety of good hitters and good defenders. We’re all really excited to get out there.”

Chval was a .336 hitter in 2021 behind only Leonard’s .425.

Kaili Chval, 2021

Chval

“Every year your role as a player changes,” said Chval, a junior. “I want to be a leader on and off the field.”

Lexington’s Jayden Standish earned a starting role at third base as a freshman and hit .271 with five homers.

Others with starting experience include center fielder Reili Gardner, shortstop Madi Bylak and catcher Dayna Kennedy.

Michele Calabrese, 2022

Calabrese

Likely to see more playing time this season are outfielder Brandi LaFountaine, first baseman Chloe Jefferman and utility player Hanna Hicks.

“We have to find out who we are,” Fischer said. “We have to learn a lot about our pitching staff, but we have versatility among our other players.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News