Watch now: Illinois State softball hopes to exceed expectations

NORMAL — The Illinois State softball team won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship with a 17-5 record last spring.

Yet heavy personnel losses led to ISU being forecast for sixth in the league’s preseason poll.

Will that motivate the Redbirds?

“I sure hope so,” said Coach Melinda Fischer, whose 37th season in the ISU dugout begins Thursday in a four-day tournament at South Florida in Tampa.

Senior outfielder Michele Calabrese is a willing rider on that motivational bus.

“I think we’re going to prove them wrong, for sure,” she said. “We know what we have. We’re excited to get out there and do what we do best.”

If the Redbirds indeed prove the MVC wrong, it will likely mean unproven pitchers emerged as dependable hurlers.

ISU lost pitcher Morgan Day (19-6) to graduation and Mack Leonard (11-4) to Florida State. That duo started 40 of 41 games and worked all but eight innings of a 31-10 season.

“That’s an unproven area,” said Fischer, who will send juniors Amanda Fox and Hannah Ross, sophomore Allison Tillema and freshman Annie Volkers into the circle. “It’s their time, their place and their team. I think they’re ready to go.”

The offense is considerably more experienced with second baseman Emme Olson and left fielder Kaili Chval leading the way.

A senior, Olson batted .318 with four homers and 28 RBIs last season. The Olympia product is a preseason all-MVC selection.

“We show a lot of promise and potential,” Olson said. “We have a variety of good hitters and good defenders. We’re all really excited to get out there.”

Chval was a .336 hitter in 2021 behind only Leonard’s .425.

“Every year your role as a player changes,” said Chval, a junior. “I want to be a leader on and off the field.”

Lexington’s Jayden Standish earned a starting role at third base as a freshman and hit .271 with five homers.

Others with starting experience include center fielder Reili Gardner, shortstop Madi Bylak and catcher Dayna Kennedy.

Likely to see more playing time this season are outfielder Brandi LaFountaine, first baseman Chloe Jefferman and utility player Hanna Hicks.

“We have to find out who we are,” Fischer said. “We have to learn a lot about our pitching staff, but we have versatility among our other players.”

