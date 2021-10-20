Watch now: Illinois State slugger Cermak to add pitching to his duties

NORMAL — Ryan Cermak wasn’t just a good pitcher at Riverside-Brookfield High School. He was a great one.

It’s hard to do much better than a 0.00 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 59 innings his senior season.

Yet when Cermak arrived at Illinois State, Redbirds coach Steve Holm was more intrigued by Cermak’s ability in the batter’s box.

“That’s a lot to put on the plate of a freshman to do both.” Holm said.

And while Cermak blossomed into the hitter Holm envisioned last season, the ISU coach believes Cermak is ready for a fuller plate.

Cermak, who has reached a team-best 96 mph on the mound during fall practice, will have a relief role on the Redbird pitching staff next spring.

“I love it,” said Cermak. “I loved it in high school. You’re involved in every single play. You control the pace of the game.”

Already a dynamic player who led ISU with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs (with a .284 batting average) last spring, Cermak was named the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year for his frequently spectacular play in center field.

“He was a pitcher/infielder in high school. When I was recruiting him, I saw him pitch multiple times,” said Holm. “You saw an ultra competitive strike thrower who could mix in a little breaking ball. I thought his ceiling was better as a position player.”

Cermak hit .208 with two home runs and seven RBIs over 48 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season of 2020 before emerging as a force at the plate earlier this year.

Holm had flirted with using Cermak as a pitcher this spring and may have called him to the mound if the Redbirds had lasted longer in the MVC Tournament.

Cermak then played summer baseball in California. His coach, Bob Miller, was Holm’s infield coach at Oral Roberts. Miller called Holm to ask permission to use Cermak as a pitcher.

Reaching 96 mph, Cermak closed out a playoff game for San Luis Obispo.

Holm anticipates a late-inning role for Cermak next spring and will try to limit the right-hander to one inning per appearance.

“The health of his arm is of the utmost importance,” Holm said. “All we do on the coaching side is keep him from overthrowing. Get out there and compete and throw what you've thrown. The type of competitor he is, you have to calm him down more than kick him in the butt.”

Cermak, who throws his 12-6 breaking ball at about 80 mph, does not expect his hitting to be hampered by an occasional pitching appearance.

“I don’t see that as a problem at all,” he said. “Whichever one takes me further. Right now, I think my path (in pro baseball) is as a center fielder and hitter. But pitching would be a great thing on the side if given the opportunity.”

Holm believes how often Cermak pitches will partly depend on how the Redbirds are faring as a team.

“If we’re on a 40-win trajectory and the other guys are all getting it done, you won’t see him as much,” said the ISU coach. “But if our bullpen is like it was last year, you will see him used more frequently.”

