Watch now: Illinois State shut out by North Dakota State

NORMAL — The top-ranked scoring defense in FCS did nothing to tarnish its reputation Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

North Dakota State limited Illinois State to 99 yards of total offense while posting its second shutout of the season in a 20-0 Missouri Valley Conference football victory over the Redbirds before a Homecoming crowd of 12,416.

ISU was blanked for the second time this season and dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the MVFC. The Bison advanced to 6-0 and 3-0 in Valley play with their 11th consecutive win over the Redbirds.

“We didn’t play great offense. We didn’t throw the ball well today.” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “Offensively, we had opportunities in the first half with good field position and didn’t take advantage of it. We battled field position the second half.

"We don’t want to point fingers. That’s not what we do. We’ll circle the wagons and go back to work.”

The Redbirds did not gain more than 15 yards on any of their 50 plays from scrimmage and the longest rush of 11 yards belonged to Cole Mueller.

“They were adjusting to our play calls really well,” said Mueller, who led ISU with 27 yards on eight carries. “We’ve got to give our quarterback time to throw, and we’ve got to win on first down when we run the ball.”

The Bison scored 10 points in each half and could have had a lot more. The ISU defense made several key stops to either turn the ball over on downs or hold NDSU to a field goal.

“On the road, (playing) traditionally a very good team in our league, coming away with a 20-0 win, excited how the defense played,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said. “The obvious, have to do a better job in the red zone.”

The Redbirds did not venture inside the NDSU 25-yard line all afternoon.

“Anytime you get a lot of pressure with four (linemen), you feel pretty good,” Entz said. “We don’t have to bring a lot of pressure and we’re still able to get home, so I was impressed with that group.”

NDSU opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Quincy Patterson to Christian Watson on third-and-goal with 4:55 left in the first quarter. The Bison picked up 58 of 67 yards on the seven-play drive through the air.

ISU safety Clayton Isbell stopped an NDSU drive with an interception early in the second quarter.

“That comes from film prep and reading your keys,” Isbell said. “I saw (the receiver) go vertical, and Quincy didn’t see me coming over the top. The ball was there. I had to make a play.”

The most successful Redbird drive of the opening half took ISU to the Bison 29-yard line. With a stiff breeze in their face, the Redbirds decided against a 46-yard field goal attempt and quarterback Bryce Jefferson was sacked on fourth-and-10 with 42 seconds left in the half.

“It was one of those games we were trying to make something happen and couldn’t quite get it done,” said Spack. “Forty-six (yards) into the wind would have been pretty difficult. We didn’t think that was an option.”

NDSU then converted third-and-10 with a 27-yard Patterson pass to Phoenix Sproles, and tacked on a 46-yard Jake Reinholz field goal on the final play of the first half for a 10-0 margin.

“We got them in third down and couldn’t get off the field,” Spack said. “That was a little disappointing.”

ISU picked up two of its nine first downs on the opening possession of the second half and marched to the Bison 36. Aidan Bresnahan’s 53-yard field goal attempt with the wind was wide left.

NDSU added fourth-quarter points on a 24-yard Reinholz field goal and a 7-yard touchdown run from TaMerik Williams.

Jefferson completed just 4 of 18 passes for 40 yards. He was intercepted twice and sacked five times. Jefferson was replaced by back up Jackson Waring for two second-half possessions, both of which began inside the ISU 10.

“Just trying to give us a spark and see what Waring would do. It wasn’t a benching of any kind,” said Spack. “I told Bryce to stand over here and watch how you’re being attacked. Sometimes that works. We wanted him to calm down and then go back in and play.”

Patterson rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries and was 13 of 22 through the air for 124 yards.

Iverson Brown also had an interception for ISU, while Isbell and Shanon Reid were the tackles leaders with nine each.

