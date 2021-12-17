Watch now: Illinois State seeks to continue defensive improvement against Ball State

NORMAL — Kendall Lewis isn't surprised about the recent defensive surge of Illinois State's basketball team. The junior forward said it was there all along.

"It's everyone's effort and buying in to what Coach (Dan Muller) is talking about," said Lewis. "It's them trusting we need to be in our spots. When we all do that, it's going to be good."

ISU (6-5) hopes to continue making defensive progress when it entertains Ball State (4-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Redbird Arena.

In winning four of its last five games, ISU has held opponents to 40.7% field goal shooting. Opponents were shooting 47.2% against the Redbirds in the five games before that.

The recent five-game stretch does include a pair of Division II opponents. While the overall quality of opponents was much stronger in the preceding five games, there is no denying ISU's defense has dramatically improved.

"Guys are just doing what they're supposed to do and in the spots they're supposed to be," said Muller. "I know that sounds pretty basic, but it's not. It's real complicated to move to the ball, communicate, guard the ball screen the right way and rely on each other. We're way more connected defensively than we've ever been because guys are consistently where they're supposed to be and the trust continues to grow."

Before the season, Muller lauded Lewis' defensive ability, especially being able to guard multiple positions. While the 6-foot-8, 210-pound transfer from Appalachian State appreciates the compliment, he says it is a "team defense" philosophy that has helped ISU stop opponents.

One play, which was somewhat overlooked at the time, illustrates what Lewis is talking about.

It came at the end of regulation against Missouri State on Dec. 1. With the Bears holding a three-point lead, Isiaih Mosley drove inside against Lewis and put up a shot.

Lewis blocked Mosley's attempt, but the Missouri State star got the loose ball. When Mosley hurriedly put up another shot, ISU's Sy Chatman slid over to block that.

The Redbirds retrieved the loose ball and quickly found Antonio Reeves down the court. Instead of shooting, Reeves passed to a wide-open Josiah Strong in the corner. Strong buried the 3-pointer to force a tie and the Redbirds went on to win the Missouri Valley Conference opener in overtime.

"I haven't really gotten to show my true stopping abilities yet. But I haven't really needed to," said Lewis. "It's everybody's defense coming together. I haven't really stood out yet, but if I need to I can definitely step up."

Muller said Lewis already is stepping up and "has been terrific the last couple weeks."

"Kendall has been one of our most bought-in guys all year," said Muller. "He's really started to guard like I thought he would. It took him a little longer than I thought."

Lewis, who averages 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, said it's imperative for him to study everyone on the scouting report because he might have to guard that player at some time.

He believes there remains plenty of room for improvement from ISU's defense. The Redbirds are eighth in the country in blocked shots per game (6.6) and 226th in field goal percentage defense (.432).

"There's still some mental lapses on defense sometimes or simple communication issues we can just solve by talking it out," said Lewis. "Once we lock in on knowing the personnel and knowing what we know on each person, we'll be straight."

Ball State, which was picked eighth in the 12-team Mid-American Conference preseason poll, has only two starters back from last season's team which beat the Redbirds, 82-66, in Muncie, Ind. The Cardinals' most impressive win was a 97-75 rout against MVC member Indiana State.

Leading Ball State is Luke Bumbalough with a 13.1 scoring average. The sophomore guard shoots 42.4% on 3-pointers as the Cardinals are hitting 39.6% outside the arc.

"They shoot it great and are balanced," said Muller. "They have a lot of guys who can make them (3s). They're really good offensively. We'll be tested."

ISU faces Texas-San Antonio on Tuesday at Redbird Arena before taking a Christmas break. For Lewis, that means heading home to Snellville, Georgia, outside of Atlanta for a couple days.

"I'm excited to get down there," he said. "We know the break is coming, but that's not what is important right now. What is important is winning and our record and make sure each game is the biggest game we've got going forward."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

